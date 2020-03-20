Stop panic shopping! This video of the H-E-B warehouse shows fully stocked shelves
Officials for H-E-B say there’s no need to panic, and customers should shop as they normally would.
Empty shelves at H-E-B stores have been the result of panicked shoppers, not a product shortage.
Additionally, with a higher demand for curbside orders being placed online, store workers haven’t been able to restock shelves given how often purchases are being made in-store.
In a statement online, officials for H-E-B say “Texans must continue to prepare, but panic does not promote progress.”
Here are the purchasing limits, updated as of March 19:
Food Items
- Chicken – 4 items
- Ground Beef – 4 items
- Ground turkey – 4 items
- Water multipacks – 2 items
- Water gallons – 2 items
- Baby formula – 2 items
- Eggs – 2 items
- Frozen vegetables – 4 items
- Frozen potatoes – 4 items
- Frozen breakfast – 4 items
- Frozen pizza – 4 items
- Boxed dinners – 8 items
- Pasta – 4 items
- Pasta Sauce: 4 items
- Rice – 4 items
- Canned Soup – 8 items
- Canned Vegetables – 8 items
- Canned Beans – 8 items
- Canned seafood – 8 items
- Canned meat – 8 items
- Dried Beans – 4 items
- Nut butters – 4 items
- Oatmeal – 4 items
- Cereal – 4 items
- Bread – 4 items
- Milk – 2 items
- Powdered Milk – 2 items
Non-food items
- Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)
- Baby diapers – 2 items
- Baby wipes – 2 items
- Bath tissue multipack (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 1 items
- Bath tissue single roll (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 2 items
- Bath tissue (Houston area) – 2 items
- Paper towels: 4 items
- Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 4 items
- Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 4 items
- Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items
- Liquid bleach – 2 items
- Hand sanitizer – 2 items
- Hand soap – 2 items
- Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items
- Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items
- Latex gloves – 2 items
- Masks – 2 items
