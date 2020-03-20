76ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

76ºF

Food

Stop panic shopping! This video of the H-E-B warehouse shows fully stocked shelves

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: H-E-B, Grocery Stores, coronavirus, health, food, shopping, groceries, retail

Officials for H-E-B say there’s no need to panic, and customers should shop as they normally would.

Empty shelves at H-E-B stores have been the result of panicked shoppers, not a product shortage.

Additionally, with a higher demand for curbside orders being placed online, store workers haven’t been able to restock shelves given how often purchases are being made in-store.

In a statement online, officials for H-E-B say “Texans must continue to prepare, but panic does not promote progress.”

Here are the purchasing limits, updated as of March 19:

Food Items

  • Chicken – 4 items
  • Ground Beef – 4 items
  • Ground turkey – 4 items
  • Water multipacks – 2 items
  • Water gallons – 2 items
  • Baby formula – 2 items
  • Eggs – 2 items
  • Frozen vegetables – 4 items
  • Frozen potatoes – 4 items
  • Frozen breakfast – 4 items
  • Frozen pizza – 4 items
  • Boxed dinners – 8 items
  • Pasta – 4 items
  • Pasta Sauce: 4 items
  • Rice – 4 items
  • Canned Soup – 8 items
  • Canned Vegetables – 8 items
  • Canned Beans – 8 items
  • Canned seafood – 8 items
  • Canned meat – 8 items
  • Dried Beans – 4 items
  • Nut butters – 4 items
  • Oatmeal – 4 items
  • Cereal – 4 items
  • Bread – 4 items
  • Milk – 2 items
  • Powdered Milk – 2 items

Non-food items

  • Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)
  • Baby diapers – 2 items
  • Baby wipes – 2 items
  • Bath tissue multipack (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 1 items
  • Bath tissue single roll (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 2 items
  • Bath tissue (Houston area) – 2 items
  • Paper towels: 4 items
  • Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 4 items
  • Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 4 items
  • Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items
  • Liquid bleach – 2 items
  • Hand sanitizer – 2 items
  • Hand soap – 2 items
  • Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items
  • Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items
  • Latex gloves – 2 items
  • Masks – 2 items

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: