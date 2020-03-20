Stop panic shopping! This video of the H-E-B warehouse shows fully stocked shelves

Officials for H-E-B say there’s no need to panic, and customers should shop as they normally would.

Empty shelves at H-E-B stores have been the result of panicked shoppers, not a product shortage.

Additionally, with a higher demand for curbside orders being placed online, store workers haven’t been able to restock shelves given how often purchases are being made in-store.

In a statement online, officials for H-E-B say “Texans must continue to prepare, but panic does not promote progress.”

Here are the purchasing limits, updated as of March 19:

Food Items

Chicken – 4 items

Ground Beef – 4 items

Ground turkey – 4 items

Water multipacks – 2 items

Water gallons – 2 items

Baby formula – 2 items

Eggs – 2 items

Frozen vegetables – 4 items

Frozen potatoes – 4 items

Frozen breakfast – 4 items

Frozen pizza – 4 items

Boxed dinners – 8 items

Pasta – 4 items

Pasta Sauce: 4 items

Rice – 4 items

Canned Soup – 8 items

Canned Vegetables – 8 items

Canned Beans – 8 items

Canned seafood – 8 items

Canned meat – 8 items

Dried Beans – 4 items

Nut butters – 4 items

Oatmeal – 4 items

Cereal – 4 items

Bread – 4 items

Milk – 2 items

Powdered Milk – 2 items

Non-food items