These restaurants recommended by Houstonians offer curbside, takeout or delivery options
HOUSTON – As the coronavirus causes Houston-area counties to shut down in-person dining in restaurants, many are looking for restaurants that offer curbside takeout and delivery.
We asked our audience where they go for takeout and curbside and below are a list of restaurants.
In the map below, click on the different buttons to see restaurant names.
See a full list of restaurants below:
- La Mexicana
- La Tapatia
- The Union Kitchen Washington
- Jax Grill
- Niko Niko's
- City Cafe
- Pine Street Cafe at Silver Sycamore
- Spanky's Homemade Pizza & Bar
- Los Compadres Mexican Restaurant
- Cajun Kitchen
- Porta'Vino
- The Backyard Grill
- Adriatic Cafe Italian Grill
- Lecaroz Bakery
- The Hot Bagel Shop
- Cafe Benedicte
- Sizzle & Brew Breakfast
- Noyola's Mexican Restaurant
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe
- New York Deli & Coffee Shop
- Tony's Mexican Restaurant
- Benjy's
- Rey del Pollo
- AshleyCakes
- Bosscat Kitchen & Libations
- Monica’s Mexican Restaurant
- Three B's Grill
- Brasserie 19
- The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
- PUCS Pop Up Coffee Stop
- Cafe Brussels
- Pastel Boutique
- Watershed Restaurant and Pub
- Akashi
- Tourão Brazilian Churrasqueria
- King's Biergarten & Restaurant
- Mugshots Coffee Bar
- Three Acres Food Truck Park
- The Burger Joint
- Shanghai Restaurant
- Dandelion Cafe
- Nyam Nyam Cafe
- Bravery Chef Hall
- Saint Arnold Brewing Company
- Koffeteria
- Villa Arcos
- Vinny’s
- Christie's Seafood & Steaks
- Etoile Cuisine Et Bar
- Blanco Tacos + Tequila
- LES BA’GET
- Feges BBQ
- Antidote
- Coltivare Pizza & Garden
- Down House
- Harold's Restaurant & Tap Room
- Melange Crêperie
- T J Reeds
- Orleans Seafood Kitchen
- Pierogi Queen
- BuffBurger
- Black Hole Coffee House
- Hickory Hollow Restaurant and Catering
- Politan Row Houston
- Sugarfoot's Cupcakes
- Kata Robata
- Kiran's Restaurant
- Good Dog Houston
- Jenni's Noodle House
- Theodore Rex
- The Burger Barn - Manvel
- Joe's Barbeque Company
- Arandas Bakery
- Fajita Pete's - Garden Oaks
- Pappasito's Cantina
- Fuzzy's Taco Shop
- Jimmy Changas
- Pluckers Wing Bar
- Tony Mandola's
- King’s BierHaus
- Cyclone Anaya's Tex-Mex Kitchen
- Hungry's
- Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
- Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
