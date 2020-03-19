75ºF

These restaurants recommended by Houstonians offer curbside, takeout or delivery options

Ana Gonzalez, KPRC Digital Media Intern

HOUSTON – As the coronavirus causes Houston-area counties to shut down in-person dining in restaurants, many are looking for restaurants that offer curbside takeout and delivery.

We asked our audience where they go for takeout and curbside and below are a list of restaurants.

In the map below, click on the different buttons to see restaurant names.

See a full list of restaurants below:

  • La Mexicana
  • La Tapatia
  • The Union Kitchen Washington
  • Jax Grill
  • Niko Niko's
  • City Cafe
  • Pine Street Cafe at Silver Sycamore
  • Spanky's Homemade Pizza & Bar
  • Los Compadres Mexican Restaurant
  • Cajun Kitchen
  • Porta'Vino
  • The Backyard Grill
  • Adriatic Cafe Italian Grill
  • Lecaroz Bakery
  • The Hot Bagel Shop
  • Cafe Benedicte
  • Sizzle & Brew Breakfast
  • Noyola's Mexican Restaurant
  • Tropical Smoothie Cafe
  • New York Deli & Coffee Shop
  • Tony's Mexican Restaurant
  • Benjy's
  • Rey del Pollo
  • AshleyCakes
  • Bosscat Kitchen & Libations
  • Monica’s Mexican Restaurant
  • Three B's Grill
  • Brasserie 19
  • The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
  • PUCS Pop Up Coffee Stop
  • Cafe Brussels
  • Pastel Boutique
  • Watershed Restaurant and Pub
  • Akashi
  • Tourão Brazilian Churrasqueria
  • King's Biergarten & Restaurant
  • Mugshots Coffee Bar
  • Three Acres Food Truck Park
  • The Burger Joint
  • Shanghai Restaurant
  • Dandelion Cafe
  • Nyam Nyam Cafe
  • Bravery Chef Hall
  • Saint Arnold Brewing Company
  • Koffeteria
  • Villa Arcos
  • Vinny’s
  • Christie's Seafood & Steaks
  • Etoile Cuisine Et Bar
  • Blanco Tacos + Tequila
  • LES BA’GET
  • Feges BBQ
  • Antidote
  • Coltivare Pizza & Garden
  • Down House
  • Harold's Restaurant & Tap Room
  • Melange Crêperie
  • T J Reeds
  • Orleans Seafood Kitchen
  • Pierogi Queen
  • BuffBurger
  • Black Hole Coffee House
  • Hickory Hollow Restaurant and Catering
  • Politan Row Houston
  • Sugarfoot's Cupcakes
  • Kata Robata
  • Kiran's Restaurant
  • Good Dog Houston
  • Jenni's Noodle House
  • Theodore Rex
  • The Burger Barn - Manvel
  • Joe's Barbeque Company
  • Arandas Bakery
  • Fajita Pete's - Garden Oaks
  • Pappasito's Cantina
  • Fuzzy's Taco Shop
  • Jimmy Changas
  • Pluckers Wing Bar
  • Tony Mandola's
  • King’s BierHaus
  • Cyclone Anaya's Tex-Mex Kitchen
  • Hungry's
  • Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
  • Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

