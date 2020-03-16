Chick-Fil-A closes dining room seating amid coronavirus concerns

HOUSTON – Popular fast-food restaurant, Chick-Fil-A announced Sunday it will be temporarily closing dining room seating as a precaution to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

“As we navigate the evolving impact of coronavirus on our communities, we are temporarily closing our dining room seating to help limit person-to-person contact,” the company announced in a statement on its website. “Some of our restaurants may only offer service through our drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options.”

The company previously announced that drive-thru guests would not be offered printed menus. They also closed playgrounds to increase sanitation efforts.

“As part of our protocols, our restaurants have heightened their cleaning and disinfecting procedures to maintain a healthy environment for our Guests and Team Members,” the company announced Wednesday. “We’ve instructed anyone who is not feeling well to stay home out of an abundance of caution and self-monitor their symptoms.”