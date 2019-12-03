Get to know Jake and Myrna Gober of Silver Whisk

HOUSTON – Tis the season to be jolly, but those tasked with holiday party planning are often left feeling like a scrooge. Partnering with a local catering company can help you helm the holidays with ease.

We caught up with owners of Silver Whisk, Jake and Myrna Gober for some quirky Q&A.

What did you have for dinner last night?

We made gumbo.

Favorite restaurant in Greater Houston Area?

La Table for somewhere nice and Barnaby’s for somewhere casual.

If you could dine any place in the world for dinner tonight, where would that be?

The Water Poet in London. Best Sunday Roast ever! Sadly, we think they’ve closed down now.

Favorite ingredient to work with?

Mushrooms.

What did you want to be when you were growing up?

Myrna: To win Star Search with a dance routine or synchronized swimmer.

Jake: I wanted to be a cop or in a band.

If you left Houston to cook somewhere else, where would you want to go?

Anywhere in London or Spain.

What are you most excited about right now?

Rebuilding Silver Whisk in Central Austin! Should be built in a few months.

What’s your favorite breakfast item?

Myrna: Banana pancakes.

Jake: Bacon.