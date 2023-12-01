New Year’s Eve in Houston: 24 ways to welcome 2024

Here’s a guide to what’s going on in Houston on Dec. 31, from parties and midnight dinner cruises to family-friendly events and fireworks. We have you covered, whether you’re still reveling at sunup or deep asleep by countdown.

Sea-faring celebrations 🛥️

Dinner Cruise on the Colonel Paddlewheel

“Enjoy music and dancing as you Cruise out of 2023 aboard the Colonel PaddlewheeI Boat. Admission includes a delightful menu featuring an array of heavy hors d’oeuvres, two drink tickets and a Midnight Champagne Toast. Must be 21 or older.”

💰Admission: $130

⏳Hours: 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

📍Location: Moody Gardens

New Year’s Eve Firework Cruise on Boardwalk FantaSea

“Sail into the New Year aboard the Boardwalk FantaSea and start 2024 in style! Dine and dance the night away over beautiful Clear Lake and Galveston Bay as we say goodbye to 2023 and start 2024 off with a bang! The Boardwalk FantaSea NYE Dinner Cruise is a three and a half hour celebration. Enjoy a live DJ playing all your favorite hits on our open air dance floor. Hats, tiaras and other party favors will get the party started, including a Midnight Champagne Toast. Additional alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at one of our 2 full service bars. Join us for this once a year celebration!”

💰Admission: $184.99

⏳Hours: 7:45 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

📍Location: Kemah Boardwalk

Lake Conroe New Year’s Eve Cruise

“Sail the open waters of Lake Conroe for an evening of relaxing fun and sip your favorite cocktail. The Southern Empress pulls out all the stops as you step aboard for a cruise around Lake Conroe. Enjoy listening to live entertainment and a glass of Champagne at midnight as we toast to the New Year! Fireworks, hors d’oeuvres, music and dancing; what a way to kick off the end of year!”

💰Admission: $99

⏳Hours: 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

📍Location: Lake Conroe

Parties 🥳

Mixers and Elixirs: New Year’s Eve

“Ring in the new year with HMNS! Where else can you toast under the dinosaurs? Featuring live music by Joilux Band, DJs, food trucks, and cash bars. You won’t want to miss this one.”

💰Admission: $60

⏳Hours: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

📍Location: Houston Museum of Natural Sciences

New Year’s Eve at Four Seasons Hotel Houston

“Ring in 2024 at Bayou & Bottle, with dancing to the sounds of a live BELLOSOUND DJ, a midnight Champagne toast, party favors, late night bites and a photo area.

💰Admission: $200+

⏳Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

📍Location: Four Seasons Hotel Houston

Hotel ZaZa Memorial City’s 2023 NYE Bash

“This New Years Eve, Hotel ZaZa Memorial City invites you to experience a dazzling night at its 2023 NYE Bash. Dress to impress in your finest cocktail attire and enjoy live entertainment and endless photo-ops throughout the evening. Treat yourself to delicious wine, beer, and cocktails served from 10 p.m.-2 a.m., along with hors d’oeuvres from 10p.m.-1 a.m.. As the midnight countdown begins, prepare to delight in refreshing Veuve Clicquot bubbles and dance the night away.”

💰Admission: $135

⏳Hours: 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

📍Location: Hotel ZaZa Memorial City

Gatsby’s House 2024 Houston New Year’s Eve Party

“Houston Nightlife and Hilton Hotel is bringing Great Gatsby glamour to Space City with a Roaring 20s themed NYE. Gatsby’s House is anticipated to be the most upscale NYE countdown experience in H-Town; with premium drinks, hors d’oeuvres, top-rated DJs, party favors for all and a casino night speakeasy with prizes to win!!”

💰Admission: $109

⏳Hours: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

📍Location: Hilton Americas Houston

Havana Nights New Year’s Eve Party

“Join us for a sizzling celebration to ring in the New Year at the Havana Nights New Year’s Eve Party! Expect a night of never-ending fun! Enjoy a Havana Nights themed New Year’s Eve bash with cigar rolling, live music from Mango Punch, drinking and dancing until the morning hours. The party includes an open bar from 9 p.m.-11 p.m., a champagne toast and light bites at midnight with the festivities ending at 1 a.m. Havana Nights New Year’s Eve Party is the perfect way to bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new one with style. Grab your friends, put on your dancing shoes, and get ready for a night of pure excitement!”

💰Admission: $150

⏳Hours: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

📍Location: The Woodlands Resort

New Years Eve Ball at Sugar Land Holiday Lights

“Enjoy a buffet dinner, cash bar, a DJ, photo opportunities and a midnight champagne toast to cap off the night! NYE Ball tickets include access to Sugar Land Holiday Lights.”

⏳Hours: 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

📍Location: Constellation Field

NYE at Puttery Houston

“Join us for a night of glamour and excitement as we celebrate the arrival of 2024 in true 007 style. Dress to impress and prepare for a fabulous evening! Look forward to delicious hors d’oeuvres, dinner, unlimited gameplay and nonstop dancing to our amazing DJ. When the clock strikes midnight, ring in the new year with a complimentary glass of delicious champagne! Don’t forget to grab your friends and hit the photo booth to capture the memories of the night!”

💰Admission: $85+

⏳Hours: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

📍Location: Puttery Houston

New Year’s Eve Bash at La Colombe d’Or Hotel

“Celebrate a century at Houston’s most iconic mansion at La Colombe d’Or New Year’s Eve Bash. With cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, cigars & scotch, DJ and dancing into the new year. Enjoy specialty cocktails, sponsored by brands like Grey Goose and The Botanist + a special Telmont champagne cocktail toast at midnight.”

💰Admission: $195

⏳Hours: 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

📍Location: La Colombe d’Or Restaurant & Hotel

NYE Silver Celebration at the Moody Gardens Hotel

“Come and be part of our festivities at the Moody Gardens Hotel, commemorating 25 years with an exciting NYE celebration featuring the Mambo Jazz Kings, a memorable Champagne Toast, and an innovative eco-friendly take on the traditional ball drop. This event is for 21+ only!”

💰Admission: $33

⏳Hours: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

📍Location: La Colombe d’Or Restaurant & Hotel

New Year’s Eve Bash

“Get ready to bid farewell to the old and welcome the new in style at The Rustic’s ultimate New Year’s Eve bash! We’re turning up the volume with electrifying live music that will have you dancing into the midnight hour. This event is free, no tickets needed just come have fun and celebrate the New Year!”

💰Admission: Free

⏳Hours: 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

📍Location: The rustic

A Very Merry New Year’s Eve

Tickets include an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, live music, party favors and midnight champagne toast and countdown.

💰Admission: $95

⏳Hours: 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

📍Location: True Anomaly Brewing

Family friendly festivities 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

Rockin’ New Year’s Noon Bash

“It’s time to say “GOODBYE, 2023!” and hello to a New Year! No need to stay up till midnight to celebrate the New Year. Children’s Museum Houston welcomes you back to the city’s longest-running New Year’s Eve celebration just for kids. This end-of-year bash rings in the New Year at the stroke of noon with ball drops, just like Times Square! Catch live performances, and dance ‘til the countdowns!”

💰 Admission: $17

⌛Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

📍Location: Children’s Museum Houston

High Noon Countdown

“ Pop in the New Year with us as we celebrate with families by making personalized 2023 time capsules. Welcome the New Year by creating art projects, enjoying live entertainment by Tom’s Fun Band, and greeting the New Year with a live countdown, horn-blowing, and noisemakers. Count down to the New Year 2024.”

💰Admission: $10 for adults and $20 for children

⌛Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 30

📍Location: The Woodlands Children’s Museum

Sharkey’s New Year’s Eve Bash

“Celebrate with a delicious buffet, live DJ, party favors, balloon drop, games, and prizes for the kids!”

💰Tickets: $32 for adults and $24 for children

⌛Hours: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

📍Location: Downtown Aquarium

Fireworks 🎆

New Year’s Eve fireworks at Sugar Land Holiday Lights

“Kick off 2024 with us at Sugar Land Holiday Lights complete with midnight fireworks.”

💰Admission: $23 for adults and $18 for children

⌛ Hours: 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

📍 Location: Constellation Field

New Year’s Eve Celebration at Kemah Boardwalk

“Ring in the new year at the Boardwalk! Enjoy great food, entertainment, and so much more! Live music, entertainment, and fireworks are FREE to the public!”

💰Admission: Free

⌛ Hours: 8 p.m. to 12:15 a.m.

📍 Location: Kemah Boardwalk

New Year’s Eve Party at Redemption Square

“Ring in the New Year with your favorite band at one of the most fun places around! Redemption Square will have it all! Food, drinks, fireworks, and of course the best music keeping the party going!”

💰Admission: Free

⌛ Hours: 8 p.m. to 12:15 a.m.

📍 Location: Redemption Square

Concerts 🎶

Dancing & Desserts: NYE with Boomtown Brass Band

“Join us for our annual New Year’s Eve Celebration with Boomtown Brass Band! Ticket purchase includes dessert selections and a champagne toast at midnight.”

💰Admission: $28+

⌛ Hours: 9 p.m.

📍 Location: The Heights Theater

Feasts 🍴

The San Luis Resort

“We’re celebrating the New Year in extravagant style! Indulge in our expertly curated 5-course steakhouse dinner accompanied by wine service, then dance the night away with live entertainment by Password Band. We will have our generously hosted premium bar, party favors, and a champagne toast to countdown to midnight.”

💰Admission: $325

⌛ Hours: 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Post Oak Hotel

“Ring in the new year at Bloom & Bee with a special three-course menu crafted by our talented culinary team led by Chef Jean-Luc Royere. Price is $145 for adults. Reservations are highly encouraged.”

💰 Admission: $145

📍Hours: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Dine Like Royalty: New Year’s Eve Jubilee at Amrina

“ Indulge in a regal affair this New Year’s Eve at Amrina, where elegance meets culinary excellence! Join us for an enchanting evening featuring a unique prix-fixe menu and live entertainment crafted to elevate your celebration.”

💰 Admission: $100-$125

📍 Hours: 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.