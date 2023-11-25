One reason people visit Houston Zoo Lights each year is to catch a glimpse of the zoo like they’ve never seen it before. The sights are charming, cheerful, and mesmerizing.

KPRC 2 Meteorologist Anthony Yanez , his son, and his son’s friends went on a stellar Houston Zoo Lights scavenger hunt, in which you (working alone or in a group) seek out scenes and objects at Houston Zoo Lights and snap a selfie with them. The hunt could enhance your experience and help ensure you don’t miss any of the highlights of the massive light display.

Download a copy of the scavenger hunt below.

Houston Zoo Lights Selfie Scavenger Hunt (KPRC 2)

Houston Zoo Lights Selfie Scavenger Hunt (KPRC 2)

Don’t forget to share your your scavenger hunt selfies with us at Click2pins. We love featuring your photos and videos online and on air.

Here’s how to share your pins with us:

On your phone

Go to Click2Houston app, click on the button with three dots at the very top of the screen, tap Weather and then tap Click2Pins. Log in to upload a pin. Tap the channel and category your photo would fall under and then tap Upload a pin and choose the file from your phone.

On a computer

Go to Click2Pins.com, click on Upload a Pin, choose your photo from your phone or computer in the Upload file box, use the dropdown box to put your video or photo in the channel that best fits your photo, add a category and description, read our terms of use and click “Upload a Pin.” That’s it!