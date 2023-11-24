KPRC 2 presents ‘America’s Table’ this Thanksgiving weekend

HOUSTON – Every Thanksgiving, we gather with our family, friends and loved ones to reflect upon the year and express gratitude for our blessings. But it can sometimes be difficult in divisive times to celebrate what unites us.

During the America’s Table program, we share immigrant stories that celebrate our different cultural roots and highlight both our uniqueness and what makes us the same. It is a celebration of Houston’s diversity featuring neighborhoods like Denver Harbor with its concentration of Latino immigrant families, the Nigerian and Afghani communities on Houston’s southwest side, and the Korean communities in Spring Branch and Katy.

Hear why notable Houstonians’ families decided to call Houston home. Those sharing their stories include Pat Mann Phillips - the first woman to serve as chair of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, PAK Foods CEO Tanweer Ahmed, Houston Dash player and Olympic gold medalist Sophie Schmidt, and Ira Mitzner, a businessman and son of a Holocaust survivor.

“America’s Table” is hosted by KPRC 2′s Khambrel Marshall and brought to you by the American Jewish Committee’s Community of Conscience, H-E-B, Garcia Hamilton and Associates, The Houston Chronicle, KPRC 2, and many others.

Watch “America’s Table” Saturday, November 25 at 8:00 p.m. or Sunday, November 26 at 12:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.