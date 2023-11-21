She cut her own hair: KPRC 2′s Robert Arnold passes through adorable parenting trial with wit, photos for proof

Robert Arnold's daughter after she cut her own hair, as posted on Robert's channel social media account on Nov. 20, 2023.

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 investigator Robert Arnold is known for his hard-hitting KPRC 2 Investigates reports, but he often also shares another side of his life on his social media -- sometimes to hilarious effect.

This week, Robert’s adorable photos featured a child’s rite of passage: his daughter cutting her own hair.

Robert’s daughter looks up in one photo, a considerable pile of dark hair pooled at her feet.

Robert and his wife, Jennifer Arnold, noted in the comments that it thankfully happened after her school pictures and the holiday family photo shoot.

“Ever see those T-shirts that read, ‘I cut my own hair?’ We’ll take one youth small,” Robert wrote.

Have your kiddos done this too? Share the proof and the fun on Click2Pins.com. We’d love to feature some of those bittersweet moments!

Keep reading for some of the best comments below the photos.

Robert Arnold's photo of his daughter after she cut her hair herself, as shared on his station social media account on Nov. 21, 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Robert Arnold's photo of his daughter after she cut her hair herself, as shared on his station social media account on Nov. 21, 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Here are our favorite comments on the post. We especially love Robert jumping in to discuss with his wife Jennifer. These comments are particularly hilarious:

Nancy Chambers said, “My daughter did this as well…the day before she started first grade!! She cut her bangs until she had none!! It took about 6 months to grow back to a “normal” length. It’s funny now that’s she’s 46 but it sure wasn’t at the time.”

Jennifer Arnold wrote back: “Nancy Chambers oh I can imagine! I blame myself for not locking up every pair of scissors at this age when she’s practicing cutting daily. She is good at arts and crafts.”

Linda Smith-Masters: “Well, she did a pretty good job.”

Shannon Shook Ijams: “That’s what I was thinking!! Completely adorable!!”

Jennifer Arnold responded: “Shannon Shook Ijams the bangs are surprisingly good. She needs to work on her layering skills.”

Dawn Howard: “I USED to use cuticle scissors to cut those rubber bands out of my daughters hair. one night she tried to ‘help’ me by cutting one out herself. She brought me a handful of hair and the band was still wrapped around one ponytail on her head. Thank goodness hair grows back.”

Monette Hightower: “Every girl needs to cut their own hair at least once in their lifetime.”

Faye Leonhardt: “Ruttrohhh! Christmas pics are gonna be extra special this year!!!! KPRC2 Robert Arnold: “Faye Leonhardt we actually took pics that afternoon, before!” Faye Leonhardt: “lol!!!” Jennifer Arnold: “Faye Leonhardt like any ‘bad haircut,’ you gotta just smile and work it!”

Michelle Smith Silies: “I used pinking shears when I cut mine the day of Pre-K graduation. I think it’s a right of passage.”

Terri Place Mergist: “I bet you and Jennifer were not happy and then wanted to laugh at the same time!” KPRC2 Robert Arnold: “Terri Place Mergist exactly!!” Jennifer Arnold: “Terri Place Mergist absolutely! I was shocked and said “did you cut your hair?!” She looked down at the hair on the floor and realized that there was evidence. She was so happy and proud of herself anyway! Hard to be upset when she’s so joyful. Thankfully family and school photos had already been taken.”