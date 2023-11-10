Veteran’s Day freebies: These businesses are thanking veterans in a BIG way

HOUSTON – Veterans Day is this Saturday, Nov. 11.
Lots of places in Houston are offering freebies and/or discounts if you are a veteran.
Be sure to share this story with friends and relatives with a military background so they can be recognized this Veterans Day.
The following restaurants are offering freebies to veterans:
Applebees - free full-size entree while dining in
Bar Louie - Free Bar Louie Craft Burger with valid ID.
Bombshells Restaurant and Bar - Free entrees for veterans, accompanying family members receive a 20% discount.
Buffalo Wild Wings - Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries with valid ID.
Denny’s - Free Grand Slam meal at Denny’s on Nov. 10 between 5 a.m. and Noon with valid ID.
Hooters - Free dinner entree with purchase of a beverage AND proof of service or valid ID.
Kolache Factory - Free kolache and any size coffee with valid ID. Offer excludes polish. croissant varieties and espresso drinks.
McDonald’s - Free breakfast combo meal or regular combo meal with valid ID
Smoothie King - Free 20 oz. smoothie.
Starbucks - Free tall hot or iced brewed coffee. The offer is also valid for military spouses.
Texas Roadhouse - Free lunch for all active duty and veteran military members from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Twin Peaks - Free lunch menu item for veterans.
Did we miss any? Tell us in the comments below or email the author!