Veteran’s Day freebies: These businesses are thanking veterans in a BIG way

Thank You Veterans graphic

HOUSTON – Veterans Day is this Saturday, Nov. 11.

Lots of places in Houston are offering freebies and/or discounts if you are a veteran.

Be sure to share this story with friends and relatives with a military background so they can be recognized this Veterans Day.

The following restaurants are offering freebies to veterans:

Applebees - free full-size entree while dining in

Bar Louie - Free Bar Louie Craft Burger with valid ID.

Bombshells Restaurant and Bar - Free entrees for veterans, accompanying family members receive a 20% discount.

Buffalo Wild Wings - Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries with valid ID.

Denny’s - Free Grand Slam meal at Denny’s on Nov. 10 between 5 a.m. and Noon with valid ID.

Hooters - Free dinner entree with purchase of a beverage AND proof of service or valid ID.

Kolache Factory - Free kolache and any size coffee with valid ID. Offer excludes polish. croissant varieties and espresso drinks.

McDonald’s - Free breakfast combo meal or regular combo meal with valid ID

Smoothie King - Free 20 oz. smoothie.

Starbucks - Free tall hot or iced brewed coffee. The offer is also valid for military spouses.

Texas Roadhouse - Free lunch for all active duty and veteran military members from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Twin Peaks - Free lunch menu item for veterans.

A FULL LIST of freebies can be found here.

