Target offering Thanksgiving dinner for $25 – Here’s how to order it 🦃

Want to cook a Thanksgiving feast without breaking the bank? Target is offering a Thanksgiving meal for $25.

Target’s Thanksgiving meal for $25 is now available to shop both in stores, online, through Target’s free Drive-Up service or same-day delivery via Shipt. The meal serves four and includes these menu items:

Good & Gather Premium Basted Young Turkey (Frozen) – 10 lb.

Good & Gather Russet Potatoes – 5 lb.

Good & Gather Cut Green Beans – 14.5 oz.

Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom Soup – 22 oz.

Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce – 14 oz.

Stove Top Turkey Stuffing Mix – 6 oz.

Heinz HomeStyle Roasted Turkey Gravy – 12 oz.

Those hosting more quests can double this list to serve eight.

For an additional $10, garlic and herb seasoning for the turkey, chopped mushrooms, and crispy onions are also available to add to the meal.

“We know our guests are looking for incredible value and ease as they get ready to celebrate Thanksgiving with their loved ones,” said Rick Gomez, chief food & beverage officer at Target, said in a statement. “In addition to our Thanksgiving meal for under $25, we can reach 80% of Americans with Same-Day Delivery with Shipt. That means you can get groceries, kitchenware from our new brand, Figmint, decor to get your home ready to host — all of it, and more, at great prices and delivered right to your door in as soon as an hour.”

Eligible grocery items in the Thanksgiving dinner can be purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in store or via Target.com, mobile payment options or via the Target app.

Target is one of numerous retailers offering Thanksgiving meals and meal kits, including H-E-B, ($79.99), Walmart ($47.88), Hello Fresh ($199), and Williams Sonoma ($300).

