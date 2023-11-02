Daylight saving time is here again, and it looks like it might stay for a while

More than ever, it appears as if daylight saving time is something that the clock will never run out on in terms of its existence.

In 2022, there seemed to be some hope and movement for all who despise having to adjust their clocks twice a year when the Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act, a bill that would have eliminated daylight saving time and made the time on the clock from March until November permanent.

But any movement on daylight saving time has hit a wall as the country prepares to set clocks back one hour on Sunday.

The House of Representatives didn’t vote on the bill, and it never made it to President Joe Biden’s desk for a signature.

The man who originally introduced the bill, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, reintroduced the bill to Congress in March.

Right now, the bill seems to be stuck in committees in both the Senate and the House.

Hawaii and Arizona are the only states that don’t observe daylight saving time with the exception of the Navajo Nation in northeastern Arizona.

Since 2018, 19 states have passed legislation to keep on set time year-round and get rid of daylight saving time, but they must wait on Congress to act.

A federal law says states can unilaterally move to a standard time, but Congress must approve the adoption to a year-round daylight saving time.

The topic continues to lead to debates on multiple layers.

Not only is there continual conversation about the pros and cons of daylight saving time, but regions of the country are also split about what should be adopted as the permanent time, whether it’s the time from March through November or the time from November through March.

Regardless of the debate, after it appeared like there was going to be some action taken last year and that the day would come where Americans wouldn’t have to mess with their clocks again, it looks like the twice-a-year ritual of resetting clocks will continue.