Girl Scout Troop who encountered alligator in Huntsville bring scares of their own for good cause

The Spring-area Girl Scout Troop who encountered an alligator back in September are now getting some scares for a good cause.

The girls of Girl Scout Troop 114-204 set up a spooktacular haunted house in Spring, with witches, monsters, and spiders galore.

Guests can pay $6 or donate three canned goods to get inside. The troop is trying to raise $1,000 worth of nonperishable goods for the Houston Food Bank.

The Haunted House, located on Candlebrook Drive in Spring, is open on Saturday and on Halloween night from 6-11 p.m. with a “monster-free” option from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

