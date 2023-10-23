Immerse yourself in Zoo Lights magic this holiday season

HOUSTON – One of the most popular winter lights displays in town is the nocturnal menagerie of lighted animal sculptures that will soon twinkle at the Houston Zoo.

From Nov. 17 through Jan. 7, the Hermann Park institution will open its doors at night with its “Zoo Lights” event.

The annual light show spectacular is a Houston holiday hit, routinely attracting large crowds through the holiday season.

This year, the zoo is offering adults an opportunity to experience the magic of Zoo Lights sans children at a sip-and-stroll wine tasting event dubbed Sip & Sparkle.

Sip and Sparkle

On Nov. 16, attendees can stroll through the zoo and take in the holiday lights while sampling wine along the way.

Highlights include an illuminated dance floor, a light tunnel, numerous photo opportunities and a dueling piano show.

A tasting pass is $55 and includes a souvenir wine cup and six 2-ounce wine samples. For those who don’t wish to imbibe, admission is $39.

Only adults 21 and over will be admitted to the event.

For more information about Sip & Sparkle, visit houstonzoo.org.