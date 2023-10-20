For the Houston Astros, there’s no place like the road

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) celebrates in the dugout after scoring during the eighth inning in Game 4 of the baseball American League Championship Series against the Texas Rangers Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)

The Houston Astros have performed better on the road than at home this season.

And that pattern has continued into the postseason.

Take the ALCS for example. They lost games 1 and 2 to the Rangers at Minute Maid Park, but won games 3 and 4 at Globe Life Field.

They have one more road test today, playing game 5 in Arlington. But after that, they return to Houston for the rest of the series.

Some believe the key to winning this series might be…making the Astros feel like they are playing on the road, even when they are at home.