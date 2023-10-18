8 ways to celebrate Día de los Muertos around Houston in 2023

During Day of the Dead celebrations scheduled to take place in late October and early November in and around Houston, the living will remember and honor their dearly departed with celebration — not sorrow.

Following is listing of the some of the biggest Día de los Muertos events happening in the Houston area in coming weeks.

When: Oct. 21

Where: Sugar Land Town Square

“The Dia De Los Muertos Celebration at Sugar Land Town Square will be a culturally captivating experience featuring traditional mariachi, Ballet Folkloric performances, Aztec dancers, customary Hispanic cuisine, cultural art exhibitions, children’s activities, a costume contest for adults, historical displays, and more!”

When: Oct. 27

Where: Miller Outdoor theatre

“The Burgos Family gets together on Day of the Dead to celebrate this important date; a yearly tradition in Hacienda Calvario to solemnize this festivity. Mystery and secrets ensue as the family brings drama to the table while being taught the value of life. The Burgos manage to teach us the meaning of every element presented; why altars are made and what objects can be used to decorate them, the food that is offered, the traditional “calaveritas” (verses that rhyme), and La Catrina (Death) roams around, reminding us that life is beautiful and that we need to take advantage of it. Where do we go after we die? That is the question each character asks; it’s a story between life and death where the ending will surprise the audience. Even though the story remains the same, every year Índigo tries to add new elements to “Calavera con Calavera” (Skulls) trying to keep surprising the audience, and this year won’t be any different. The University of Houston-Downtown and Nancy Yliria will return with LIVE Mariachi for their musical numbers of traditional Mexican songs, and dances with Houston Ballet Folklorico, accompanied by Danza Chikawa.”

When: Oct. 28

Where: Henderson & Kane General Store

“This is more than just a dinner; it’s a chance to come together, celebrate life, and remember those who are no longer with us in a meaningful and beautiful way. Indulge in a four-course dinner that pays homage to this sacred Mexican holiday. Our talented chefs have crafted a menu that combines authentic flavors with a modern twist, ensuring a dining experience that’s both delicious and meaningful.”

When: Oct. 28-29

Where: Historic Dow School in Houston’s Old Sixth Ward

“In its 23rd iteration, MECA’s Día de Muertos Festival is a FREE community celebration of Latin American folk art traditions that honor family and ancestry. Día de Muertos combines pre-Colombian heritage with Catholic influence, creating a vibrant and joyful tribute to the departed. This year’s Día de Muertos two-day celebration will offer children’s art activities, an ofrendas/altar exhibition, artist and artisan vendors, delectable festival foods, and three captivating performance stages with performances by MECA Ballet Folklórico, EZ Band, Grupo Aliados, and many others.”

When: Oct. 29

Where: Kemah Boardwalk

“Authentic Dia de los Muertos celebration with mariachi bands, sugar skull crafts, and more!”

When: Oct. 31-Nov. 5

Where: Children’s Museum of Houston

“Children’s Museum Houston will be bustling with color and life during this WonderWeek! Celebrate the popular Mexican holiday, Día de los Muertos, with worldly activities that’s sure to entertain. You’ll be crafting all sorts of Latin American projects, and the best part is you can take a little bit of this holiday home with you!”

When: Nov. 1-2

Where: Houston Arboretum

“Houston Arboretum & Nature Center is hosting this Candlelight Open-Air: Día De Los Muertos: Celebrating the Day of the Dead with Mariachi in Houston!”

When: Nov. 4

Where: Sam Houston Park

“The 3rd Annual Houston Dia de los Muertos Festival is an exciting tradition for the City of Houston. With this heartfelt parade, it is our mission to celebrate the living and honor our beloved. No matter who you are, no matter where you are from, we want you to attend the parade and festival. If there is something we all share is the love and grief for our family and friends who left us, and in this Dia de los Muertos, we are all one. Join us for an evening filled with live music, beautiful procession, delicious concessions, fun arts & crafts, and so much more!”

