Get 2 Know Daji Aswad, KPRC 2′s newest meteorologist

Here are some fun facts about Daji Aswad, the newest addition to the KPRC 2 Storm Tracker team!

Three words that describe Daji

Crossfitter 🏋🏽‍♀️

Dog mom 🐶

Professional snacker 😋

About Daji

Where are you from? I consider Houston, Texas home. I was born in Baltimore, Maryland but got to Texas as soon as I could.

Where did you go to school? I attended the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas.

What’s one food you can’t live without? I can’t live without seafood.

Favorite hobbies? I love doing CrossFit not for the cardio but for the lifting heavy weights. Kaoroke, I sound like Beyonce in my head. I love Latin dance but need more lessons.

What do you love most about living in Houston? I love Houston’s diversity, being able to learn about different cultures in your own backyard is very rewarding.

What attracted you to the news biz? It was my childhood dream! My parents and grandparents LOVE watching the news - it was something that was always a part of the household routine. That, combined with being involved in science competitions at a young age made me want to become a meteorologist.

First impression of KPRC 2. I am biased I grew up watching KRPC- so as a long-time viewer KPRC is the best. As a new team member, I was happy to meet kind and driven people in the newsroom.

Daji’s bio

My journey as a meteorologist is a full-circle moment, bringing me back to Houston, the city where my roots run deep. It’s where I discovered my calling, and where I dreamed of one day sharing the wonders of weather with the world.

As a young girl, I was fascinated by the meteorologists on the news; their skillful blend of science and storytelling captivated my imagination. I realized this was something I could see myself doing. Science and storytelling then became my passion, and it only grew stronger over time.

This passion led me to pursue broadcast meteorology and communication at the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas. After graduation, I began my career at AccuWeather, where I documented the awe-inspiring wonders of nature, from the relentless fury of hurricanes to the serene beauty of snowstorms. I also worked in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at WISN where I was able to cover climate stories. Now, I am happy to be back in my hometown as a member of the KPRC 2 team.

In my role as a meteorologist, I have the privilege of giving a voice to the narratives of families, businesses, and schools profoundly affected by severe weather events. Witnessing the resilience of communities in the aftermath of tragedy has revealed to me the undeniable strength of hope. I am grateful for the opportunity to share the captivating tales of weather, climate, and science within a community that has undergone the same transformative moments that have shaped my own life.

I hope to inspire the next generation of girls who love science and a good story. To them, I say: follow your dreams, and never be afraid to pursue your passions. The world needs your stories.

Photos of Daji Aswad (KPRC 2)

Join us in welcoming Daji to KPRC 2, y’all! Share your well wishes in the comment section below.