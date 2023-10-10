BOO! McDonald’s to bring back popular ‘Boo Buckets’ this October

Get ready to feel like a kid again! McDonald’s announced the return of the popular Boo Buckets just in time for Halloween.

The fast food chain offered the spooky pails as part of their Happy Meals last year, which quickly rose in popularity.

There are four designs to choose from: Monster, Vampire, Skeleton, and Mummy.

McDonald’s says the pails are expected to run out “before you get the chance to say “BOO!” They’ll be available at participating Houston-area locations on Oct. 17.

Will you be grabbing one for the kids? (or yourself, no judgment here!) Tell us in the comments below.