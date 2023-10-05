Crocs unveil new cowboy boots with spurs, to be released later this month

New Croc boots debuting later this month!

HOUSTON – Get your cowboy...Crocs on?

Yep. Your eyes are not deceiving you. Crocs announced they have unveiled a new type of shoe to their collection.

“For years, the buzz around a Crocs-inspired cowboy boot has been building, creating a genuine fan-fueled movement trending across social media. Recognizing this passion, Crocs is making fan dreams come true, turning the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot into a reality,” the company said in a news release.

The new boots feature a shiny croc-embossed texture and western-inspired stitching, just like most boots.

They launch on Oct. 23 with a $120 price tag as part of “Croctober 2023.”

And for those who want some extra ~flair~, the boots will feature a spinning spur charm attached to the back.

