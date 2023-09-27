Donkey invites you to visit Shrek’s Swamp, and he’s got fresh waffles in the morning

"Shrek" poses behind his new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, Thursday, May 20, 2010. The animated ogre received the 2,408th star on the Walk of Fame. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

If your childhood dream was to spend the night (or weekend) at Shrek’s swampy abode, well...you may have a chance.

Shrek’s trusty sidekick, “Donkey,” who claims to be “swamp-sitting” for the lovable ogre, is offering up the swamp for fans to Airbnb-ers.

See the photo album here.

The “mud-laden, moss-covered” home, located in the Scottish Highlands “is a secluded haven fit for a solitude-seeking ogre,” as the description reads.

According to “Donkey,” the swamp serves as a “snug spot to escape from the village life.”

Inside the home, guests can enjoy the fire while swapping stories, enjoy a fresh batch of waffles in the morning, and enjoy the privacy of Shrek’s trusted outhouse (yes, you know which one I’m referring to).

Airbnb will make a one-time donation to HopScotch Children’s Charity, which helps Scotland’s disadvantaged children.

Booking for Shrek’s Swamp will open on Oct. 13 at noon central time.

For more information, click here.