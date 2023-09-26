75º
Electric skies: KPRC 2 viewers share Click2Pins as storms moved through Houston

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Click2Pins shared with KPRC 2. (Clayton Roberts, KCasey, David Gerany)

HOUSTON – Heavy thunderstorms moved through Houston Monday afternoon, and Houstonians were at the front row of some of the most electrifying skies.

Our KPRC 2 viewers shared their photos and videos through Click2Pins. Check them out below!

FrankJacobus

lots of lighting down here

Houston
FrankJacobus

pretty good light show.

Houston
Aggiepaul

Awesome lighting storm in Manvel, Meridiana Subdivision

Alvin
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

Thunderstorm lightning strike with bonus moon.

San Antonio
WEEinthecity

An approaching wall of rain was near ~ all people in the Pumpkin Patch left from here

League City
KCasey

Rainbow after afternoon storms

Houston
KMM

Eating dinner from the comfort of my living room, watching the storm.

San Antonio
KCasey

Beautiful rainbow after storm

Houston
TX_ShrimpDiva

Beautiful rain and thunder over Bayou Vista.

La Marque

How to share to Click2Pins:

Not sure how? There are four ways to make it easy📸🤳:

1. Go to Click2Pins.com to share them! It’s easy -- login or create an account. Go to the upload a pin button, find your photo on your phone, and tell us about it. Choose your category under a channel, then click upload and you’re done!

2. Go to the Click2Houston app and click on the top left menu. In the dropdown tap Click2Pins. Log in or create an account. Go to the upload a pin button, find your photo on your phone, and tell us about it. Choose a category and channel that fits best, then click upload pin.

3. Go to the KPRC 2+, click on the menu at the top left of the screen to find Click2Pins, or scroll down to the Click2Pins box. Go to the upload a pin button, find your photo on your phone, and tell us about it. Choose a category and channel that fits your pic best, then click upload pin.

4. Go to the KPRC 2 weather app and click on the camera icon at the bottom of the screen. Log in or create an account. Go to the upload a pin button, find your photo on your phone, and tell us about it. Choose a category and channel that fits best, then click upload pin.

