Where to watch the 2024 solar eclipse in Texas

On April 8, 2024, at midday, Texans who live in, or have ventured to, a geographical band about 125 miles wide moving from South Texas through Central Texas to Northeast Texas will see the moon pass directly in front of the sun. For a few minutes, day will turn to night.

The moment when the moon passes completely in front of the sun, an event called “totality,” will begin in Texas near Eagle Pass at 1:27 p.m. and sweep through the state, exiting as it crosses the Red River at 1:49 p.m. The journey will take about 20 minutes.

Some locales in alignment will see a longer time in totality than others. Radar Base, about 12 miles north of Eagle Pass, will experience four minutes and 27 seconds of totality, while Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio will get sheer seconds. Destinations nearest to or on the centerline like Kerville, Fredericksburg, Lampasas, Gatesville, Hillsboro, Ennis, Kauffman, Sulphur Springs, and Clarksville will witness well over four minutes and 20 seconds of totality. Northwest San Antonio, skirting the eastern edge of the eclipse path, will see just two minutes and three seconds. Likewise, Austin will get one minute and 44 seconds. Dallas, nearer to the centerline, will fare better with three minutes and 51 seconds in totality.

For those outside the path of the total eclipse, a partial eclipse will be visible. The last remnants of the lunar shadow will finish passing over the state around 3:06 p.m.

Solar eclipses are rare occurrences. The last one in North America occurred on Aug. 21, 2017, and after this upcoming April eclipse, there will not be another one like it until 2044.

If you want to witness the eclipse in all its glory surrounded by other equally-enthused spectators, consider heading to one of numerous eclipse-watching events scheduled throughout the state.

Following is a list of locales in the path of totality that have planned celebrations.

*A quick note on safety (because I care about your eyeballs and so should you): To keep safe, wear eclipse glasses while viewing the eclipse. No, not sunglasses — eclipse glasses. You can find a list of reputable vendors here.

Eagle Pass, 1:27:32 p.m.

Time in totality: 4:24

Those in Eagle Pass will be among the first in Texas (and the country) to see the 2024 eclipse. The City of Eagle Pass will hold viewing events at two sites.

Uvalde, 1:29:41 p.m.

Time in totality: 4:15

Uvalde County is planning an event titled the Uvalde County Stellar Fest: The Party. Details are forthcoming.

Utopia, 1:30:45 p.m.

Time in totality: 4:23

Four Sisters Ranch, in Utopia, will host a weekend music festival dubbed Eclipse Utopia, accommodating as many as 1,500 attendees. The “intimate campout gathering” promises “unparalleled views and an excellent eclectic musical lineup” for $350.

Rocksprings, 1:30:49 p.m.

Time in totality: 3:24

For $285 per person, Camp Eagle Adventure Camps will offer a five-day solar eclipse retreat featuring “star parties, themed activities, ziplining under the stars, astronomy lessons, special meals, themed viewing stations, our iconic Camp Eagle activities, and some special surprises.”

Bandera, 1:31:51 p.m.

Time in totality: 4:04

Ground Zero Music Fest, a five-day family-friendly music festival at Mansfield Park in Bandera, will accommodate 6,000 and have live music, stunt shows, a kids’ games zone, vendors, food, a classic car show, an Alien costume contest, and RV/tent camping. Admission is $80.

Ingram, 1:32:00 p.m.

Time in totality: 4:26

The Hill Country Arts Foundation will host a viewing event at Stonehenge II. The event will have reserved parking and limited RV and tent sites, along with food trucks, a beer tent, and “hygiene stations.”

Kerrville, 1:32:07 p.m.

Time in totality: 4:24

The Kerrville Folk Festival Foundation will host an eclipse viewing event dubbed “KerrClipse” which promises “a full weekend of family-friendly music, camping and science presentations” at Quiet Valley Ranch. Ahead of the event, tickets are $300. Purchased at the gate, admission will set you back $450. There are limited parking passes available.

Boerne, 1:32:48 p.m.

Time in totality: 3:34

Cave Without a Name, in Boerne, will host a four-day eclipse experience with cave concerts, hiking, and RV/tent camping.

Fredericksburg, 1:32:58 p.m.

Time in totality: 4:24

Public viewing areas in Fredericksburg include the Marktplatz downtown and the Lady Bird Johnson Muncipal Park, which will open to eclipse spectators at 5:30 a.m. and will permit entrance on a first-come, first-served basis until the park reaches capacity.

Burnet, 1:34:52 p.m.

Time in totality: 4:20

A “celebration of music, art, space, and technology” dubbed the Texas Eclipse Festival will be held April 5-9 at Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet. General admission is available in 4-day ($334), 3-day ($274), and 2-day ($224) increments and includes campground access. Children 12 and under are free.

Waco, 1:38:02 p.m.

Time in totality: 4:11

In Waco an eclipse festival will be held at Baylor’s McLane Stadium. Of the event, organizers promise “food trucks, science talks, interactive and family friendly activities, a beautiful location on the Brazos River with unobstructed views of the sky, and guided viewing by expert astronomers.” The price of admission is $20 for adults and $10 for children and includes a pair of solar glasses. Parking passes are $25.

Sulphur Springs, 1:42:59 p.m.

Time in totality: 4:21

The City of Sulphur Springs will “celebrate at the centerline” with a weekend of family-friendly events.

Paris, 1:44:00 p.m.

Time in totality: 4:02

A watch party with “ample parking, RV hook-ups, bathrooms, vendors, live music and more” will be held at the 65-foot -Eiffel Tower replica in Paris, Texas.

State parks in the path of totality

Thirty-two Texas state parks fall within the path of the total eclipse. Several are holding eclipse viewing parties. Those who wish to visit any of the parks listed below on April 8, 2024 must purchase a day pass or camping permit beforehand. Day passes can be obtained up to a month before your visit while campsites can be reserved up to five months before.

Want more?

For more information about the eclipse, including downloadable resources and maps, check out these resources: