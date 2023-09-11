Mexican Independence Day is here: Where to celebrate across the Houston area

HOUSTON – Hispanic Heritage Month begins later this week and kicks off with the celebration of Mexico’s Independence Day.

The Mexican holiday is commonly confused with Cinco De Mayo, which celebrates Mexico’s victory against France during the Battle of Puebla.

The Houston area will have events and specials throughout the week, from events at the children’s museums to drink specials.

Hispanic Heritage Month starts on Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 15.

History

Mexican Independence Day is celebrated beginning the night of Sept. 15 and all day on Sept. 16.

Mexico gained its independence in 1810, and, according to History.com, it was ultimately a struggle rather than an achievement.

Amid Napoleon Bonaparte’s invasion of Spain and other Latin colonies, Catholic priest Miguel Hidalgo Y Costilla brought in a passionate cry -- known as the “Cry of Dolores” to this day -- that started the Mexican Revolutionary War. The cry was publicly read in the town of Dolores and urged the end of Spanish rule after 300 years.

After several revolts across Latin America, Costilla was later executed by a firing squad in what is now known as the Mexican state of Chihuahua after he came close to capturing the Mexican capital of Mexico City. Other leaders such as Mariano Matamoros, and Vicente Guerrero led armies that led to victories against the Spanish.

It took several years, but Mexico’s independence was not fully established until around 1820. Costilla’s “Grito de Dolores” is sung at events all over Mexico as well as the United States, bringing people closer together to celebrate the biggest victory of Mexico’s history.

Events

‘El Grito’ at Miller Outdoor Theater feat. Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlan

Friday, Sept. 15 - 7:30 p.m.

More info and tickets here.

Fiestas Patrias at the Chidren’s Museum Houston

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More info and tickets here.

Fiestas Patrias WonderWeek at Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center

Sept. 12-17

More info here.

Did we miss any events? Let us know in the comments! We could include your suggestions in an update.