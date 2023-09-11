KPRC 2+ On Tap: This Heights-area brewery is a popular local hangout

HOUSTON – Eureka Heights Brewing, located in the Heights, north of downtown Houston, is a popular craft brewery founded in 2016.

They offer a diverse range of high-quality craft beers, including IPAs, stouts, lagers, specialty seasonal beers, and more. Their spacious tasting room hosts events, making it a popular local hangout. Eureka Heights is known for its unique and colorful branding and commitment to community involvement.

They also boast a membership community called the “High Five Club” which is exclusive for new beer releases, special member-only events, and discounts in the taproom.

They also package their beers in cans for retail sales that can be found at most liquor stores, grocery, and convenience stores as well, ensuring their brews are accessible to a wider audience.

Eureka Heights is located at 941 W 18th St, Houston, TX 77008 off Shepherd Drive in the Heights. They are open every day except Monday and with all new information about current events, new beers, and which food trucks are on-site, you can check out their website here.