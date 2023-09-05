93º
Typhoon Texas to honor first responders with free admission this weekend

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Photo credit: Typhoon Texas

Katy, TexasTyphoon Texas will offer free admission to first responders this weekend as part of “Heroes Weekend.”

From Sept. 9-10, healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters, EMS, and military personnel are eligible for free admission.

To redeem the offer, first responders must provide proof such as an ID badge, pay stub, or other types at the Typhoon Texas ticket window.

Up to six additional discount tickets can be purchased online or at the window for $34.99 each.

“One of the best ways to wrap up the season is by celebrating and recognizing those who protect us and provide care in times of need,” says Jessi O’Daniel, general manager of Typhoon Texas.

The waterpark will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 a.m.

