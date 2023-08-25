National Dog Day looks better in the Houston area🐶🐩🐕‍🦺🐕: See more than a few cuddly reasons why

Click2Pins submission from Bonnie Lee Parker: "Living being inside in this stifling heat Big Momma and Sunnybud"

HOUSTON – National Dog Day is Saturday, but we’re ready to celebrate all the dog day joy in Houston.

Why? Because we have some of the most adorable pups in the world, right here in H-Town.

Here are some of the adorable photos we’ve already received of people’s adorable doggos.

Want to share your photos with us? Send them on Click2Pins.com in the Pet Connection channel!

aerosfan The look I get when I ask my girl if she wants to go for an afternoon walk. To translate, this look means "You must be out of your mind, human!" Aug 17, 2023 0 Houston

Dogmommakelly The sun went down so she swam some laps and now floats in her duck. Oh the good life! My girl Scout. Aug 19, 2023 0 Houston

How to share your photos on Click2Pins.com:

On your phone

Go to Click2Houston app, click on the button with three dots at the very top of the screen, tap Weather and then tap Click2Pins. Log in to upload a pin. Tap the channel and category your photo would fall under and then tap Upload a pin and choose the file from your phone.

On a computer

Go to Click2Pins.com, click on Upload a Pin, choose your photo from your phone or computer in the Upload file box, use the dropdown box to put your video or photo in the channel that best fits your photo, add a category and description, read our terms of use and click “Upload a Pin.” That’s it!

What’s your favorite photo from those above? Let us know in the comments.