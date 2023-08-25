85º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Features

National Dog Day looks better in the Houston area🐶🐩🐕‍🦺🐕: See more than a few cuddly reasons why

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Tags: National Dog Day, Houston
Click2Pins submission from Bonnie Lee Parker: "Living being inside in this stifling heat Big Momma and Sunnybud" (Click2, Click2Pins/Bonnie Lee Parker)

HOUSTON – National Dog Day is Saturday, but we’re ready to celebrate all the dog day joy in Houston.

Why? Because we have some of the most adorable pups in the world, right here in H-Town.

Here are some of the adorable photos we’ve already received of people’s adorable doggos.

Want to share your photos with us? Send them on Click2Pins.com in the Pet Connection channel!

Socks the pitbull is poolside. Ron D.

0
Houston
Jennifer U

Emmy Lou say “You gotta beat the heat some way! “

0
Waller

Worlds smallest zebra living in katy

0
Houston
aerosfan

The look I get when I ask my girl if she wants to go for an afternoon walk. To translate, this look means "You must be out of your mind, human!"

0
Houston
iamdan

Elbi can’t look at triple digits anymore!

0
Houston
Dogmommakelly

The sun went down so she swam some laps and now floats in her duck. Oh the good life! My girl Scout.

0
Houston

How to share your photos on Click2Pins.com:

On your phone

Go to Click2Houston app, click on the button with three dots at the very top of the screen, tap Weather and then tap Click2Pins. Log in to upload a pin. Tap the channel and category your photo would fall under and then tap Upload a pin and choose the file from your phone.

On a computer

Go to Click2Pins.com, click on Upload a Pin, choose your photo from your phone or computer in the Upload file box, use the dropdown box to put your video or photo in the channel that best fits your photo, add a category and description, read our terms of use and click “Upload a Pin.” That’s it!

What’s your favorite photo from those above? Let us know in the comments.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

email