Former KPRC 2 reporter revisits the #HoustonStrong handshake 6 years after Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON – A former KPRC 2 reporter recalled the moments he covered Hurricane Harvey, including one moment with a Houstonian that went viral.

Ryan Korsgard, who was a reporter from 2003 to 2019, talked to KPRC 2′s Zach Lashway about the storm itself and its impact on Houston on the sixth anniversary of landfall.

During an interview with Jamal Reynolds, a U.S Navy and Marine Corps veteran, they did a handshake that would later become viral as the “#HoustonStrong handshake.”

“It don’t matter if you’re black, white, Hispanic, Muslim, gay, fat, skinny. It doesn’t matter,” he said in 2017. “You just have to do it.”

Watch the full interview with Korsgard in the video player above as he looks back at the handshake.