‘The best’: That time Astros star Jose Altuve made everyone’s day - These are the best responses from baseball fans

Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros waves to fans during batting practice before the game against the Kansas City Royals at Minute Maid Park on July 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Astros lost against the Marlins on Monday, 5-1, but the most memorable part of the game likely will never be the score, but rather Jose Altuve’s generous gift to a young fan.

Altuve could be seen approaching a group of Astros fans, which included a young boy. In a heartwarming postgame moment, Altuve could be seen taking the jersey off his back, signing it, and handing it to the child, who had an incredible response to the 33-year-old’s gesture, SI reported.

If you want to feel the love and relive the joy, check out some of the most heartwarming -- and interesting -- responses we found online to the sweet moment captured by former KPRC 2 sports reporter Vanessa Richardson.

After an @Astros loss in Miami, José Altuve still made time for fans.



Watch this boy’s reaction after getting a gift he’ll never forget 💙 pic.twitter.com/OwNRTsHpWY — Vanessa Richardson (@SportsVanessa) August 15, 2023

“And haters still find a way to dislike this guy. Dude has a heart of gold. Damn proud he represents my hometown. #Astros #Ready2Reign #Altuve,” Chris Spisak wrote.

“#Altuve is the best,” Baseball Lawyer wrote.

“The best,” Rex Chapman wrote.

“Sure, cheating will follow Altuve everywhere—and rightly so. I don’t like him or his team either. But maybe just put away the hate for a few seconds & appreciate what this will mean to that kid for the rest of his life. Despite past discretions, a class move is a class move,” Robert Williams wrote.

“True sportsmanship and someone that a child can look up to,” Cheryl Wilkinson wrote.

Nelson wrote, “What sports should be all about. Great for the little man. A memory of a lifetime.”

Bruce Sutherland wrote, “Houston has been blessed to have a few guys like this in recent years. @JJWatt was a fan favorite, no matter what city he was playing in for taking time to chat with folks or play catch with spectators.”

Lena Holubnychy wrote, “All it takes is two to three seconds to change a kid’s life for the better.”

Jay Douglas wrote, “José is a class act!!!! He has made a lasting impression on that young man for life!!!”

GM wrote, “That’s Altuve in a nutshell. Great person and role model for young ball players. Took my son to pregame warm ups one time and he was the only player that came over and made a point meet the kids and sign jerseys, baseballs, etc…not to mention pose for pics with them as well.”

Jeff wrote, “And he gets Boos everywhere he goes. Instead of bring bitter he does these things Look at the joy he brings.”

Jmac25 wrote, “Why my eyes watering?”

