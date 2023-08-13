This program at Memorial Hermann Southwest helps kick-start medical careers for students

Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital is investing in its surrounding underserved communities and creating opportunities for those who may not have the chance to further their education financially on their own.

HOUSTON – Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital is investing in its surrounding underserved communities and creating opportunities for those who may not have the chance to further their education financially on their own.

“Growing up, I’ve helped my family a lot in many ways,” said Keara Aragon.

Aragon graduated from Hastings High School last year and she’s already working in the medical field at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

“They encourage me to show dedication and to bring smiles to people. I like to provide comfort into them,” said Aragon.

Since graduating, Keara has worked as a patient care tech at the hospital.

“They work under the supervision of a registered nurse; they provide assistance with activities in daily living,” said Director of Nursing Operations Johnny Puac.

That includes taking vitals and preparing patients for discharge.

Director of Nursing Johnny Puac hires local graduating seniors from underserved areas in Southwest Houston to get a jumpstart on their medical careers.

“It really comes down to the why. Why they’re doing healthcare? I want to make sure healthcare is personal to them,” said Puac.

Students start as a patient care techs and gain experience in every department of the hospital.

If they get accepted into a school’s nursing program, they advance to professional student nurses and from there, they’re on track to secure a nursing job with Memorial Hermann.

As an anchor institute, the hospital works to invest in surrounding communities.

“Keeping them here, they know the community, they know the culture, they can relate to the patients,” said Puac. “We are building and instilling our culture and our values not when they graduate college but way from the beginning so by the time they graduate college, it’s just a smooth transition into our everyday work practice.”

“I get to learn something new every day,” said Ana Martinez.

Martinez graduated from Alief Taylor High School two years ago.

“It’s a great opportunity. I learn a lot here. I get to apply that in real life and school,” said Martinez.

Ana knew she wanted to go into the medical field as a child when her dad started having heart problems.

“Just seeing him, kinda made me feel helpless and I just want to be able to help and I know there’s a lot of people out there from the diverse community that kinda feel the same,” said Martinez.

This was an early start for these young professionals and the future of healthcare.

“I want to know that with me they’re in safe hands and that I can provide answers to them and the care that they need,” said Aragon.

Patient care assistants can work full-time, part-time or supplemental schedules. They’re eligible for full benefits, tuition reimbursement and 401K.