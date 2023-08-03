Suspected thieves caught on camera stealing pride flag from SW Houston home

Several suspected thieves were caught on camera stealing a pride flag outside a home in southwest Houston.

Christina Garcia told KPRC 2 she woke up Tuesday morning surprised to discover that her pride flag was stolen.

Garcia recalled her flag was last seen hanging on a tree outside her home.

Surveillance footage obtained by KPRC 2 shows two cars pulling up in front of the home at around 1 a.m. One person was seen running out of the car, then taking down the flag before driving off.

“It’s really disheartening, racist, and xenophobic,” Garcia told KPRC 2.

Later that morning, Garcia posted a sign outside her home addressing the flag thieves with a little comedic response, “Thanks for the reminder to buy a new one!”

At this time, the suspected thieves have not been found.