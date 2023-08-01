PHOTOS: ‘Pint-sized’ water coaster coming to Schlitterbahn as park remakes its kids’ attractions

Schatze’s Storybrook Park, an all-new kids' area, will open in Schlitterbahn New Braunfels in 2024. The Bow Wow Blaster water coaster will anchor the kids' area.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – In 2024, Schlitterbahn is opening a re-imagined kids’ area with the “world’s first kids’ water coaster.”

“Come see how Texas’ favorite short-legged hound has reimagined everyone’s favorite fairy tales into puppy-themed fairy ‘tails’ gushing with splish-splash fun,” a news release reads. “Schatze’s Storybrook Park will be home to the world’s first kids’ water coaster, a pint-size take on Schlitterbahn’s famous Master Blaster. Little squirts will have a blast on all-new water slides, 70+ interactive water features and spray toys, splash pads, and a ginormous, 1,200-gallon tipping water bucket. New shaded areas offer plenty of room to relax and rejuvenate.”

Schlitterbahn said its expanded kids’ area is a collection of three “charming worlds”: Fur-Bidden Forest, Schatze’s Paw’nd and Fairy Tail Trail. Sidewalks connect the three areas like a babbling brook—a “storybrook”—cascades through an enchanted land.

“Everyone will giggle at Schatze’s wacky, watery take on classic storybooks, including Little Red Riding Hound, Houndsel and Petzel, Rapawnzel and the Three Little Pugs,” the release reads. “For the ulti-mutt in water park fun, high-tail it to Schatze’s Storybrook Park!”

Here are descriptions of the park areas in this information provided by Schlitterbahn:

SCHATZE’S PAW’ND

Schatze’s Paw’nd area boasts Schatze’s Bow Wow Blaster, the world’s first water coaster designed just for kids. It’s a mini version of Schlitterbahn New Braunfels’ award-winning Master Blaster uphill water coaster. Three Little Pugs is a series of three little water slides named after their appearance: Noodle, Comet, and Curly. A shallow “paw’nd” offers lots of space to splish and splash.

FUR-BIDDEN FOREST

The Fur-Bidden Forest is a magical world of water-gushing mushrooms, tree-shaped water slides, and areas to play, crawl, climb and get soaked. Whimsical water fairies continuously fill a gigantic tipping water bucket, hoping to drench all who come near. Prince Hopsalot from Schatze’s retold story, The Paw Prints and the Frog, sits at the forest edge.

FAIRY TAIL TRAIL

Nestled in a shady grove with play fountains and toddler-friendly slides, Fairy Tail Trail offers all-new ways for little imaginations to soar. Tiptoe through the trees in Little Red Riding Hound’s forest. Make a daring escape from Houndsel and Petzel’s dog treat house. Feel like royalty at Rapawnzel’s enchanted castle. Hop around water geysers at Pawed Piper’s Pipes. Experience a silly, splashy take on Schatze’s favorite fizzy drink at Schatze’s Root Beer Stein.