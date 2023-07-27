Free Whataburger for National Whataburger Day: How you can get in on the fun, free food

HOUSTON – The fan-favorite fast food chain, Whataburger, just announced its new holiday, Aug. 8 is officially National Whataburger Day, and it has a gift for its loyal fans.

In celebration of its 73rd birthday, the company said in a news release that it wants to give back to the fans who have made the brand what it is today. Its fan base is “a love unlike any other” that should be celebrated on a national stage, according to the company. The celebrations include free Whataburgers, VIP experiences and student lunch debt relief.

Founder, Harmon Dobson, started Whataburger over 70 years ago and was established in San Antonio in 1950.

So how do I get my free Whataburger?

Save the date for Aug. 7 and Aug. 8 to so you don’t miss out on the opportunity for a free Whataburger.

Anyone wanting to indulge in the celebratory free burger will need to download the app and sign up for Whataburger Rewards. Active rewards members will be treated to an in-app offer for the free burger - with no purchase necessary.

To make sure you don’t miss out, let’s go through those steps together:

Download the Whataburger App on the App Store for IOS or on Google Play for Android

Create a free Whataburger Rewards account

Have placed at least one order on the app within the past 12 months to be considered an active user.

About those VIP experiences - Here’s how to score those, y’all

A couple of lucky fans and family members will be invited to the Whataburger’s Home Office in San Antonio, to experience behind the scenes. The “most passionate fans” will get an exclusive close up look at new innovations, menu items, and a shopping spree. There will also be merchandise deals on their website, Whatastore.com, while supplies last.

Fans also have the opportunity to celebrate on social media by posting their favorite whataburger moments, using the hashtag #NationalWhataburgerDay.

Student lunch debt relief on Whataburger’s mind

Whataburger said it believes hunger should never be an obstacle for a students’ academic success. The program, Whataburger Feeding Student Success, serves to intersect student success and food insecurity, according to the company. The company also said National Whataburger Day will be celebrated by, “relieving $73,000 ($1,000 for every year in business) of school lunch debt for children in communities,” in partnership with All for Lunch, a nonprofit that aims to eliminate student lunch debt. Interestingly, the organization started after a boy’s story went viral after he was lunch shamed. More on that here.

Service to its hometown, San Antonio, is a hallmark of the national day, according to the company. Partnering with All for Lunch ensures local programs will get the support needed for students to reach their fullest potential. The home office team is also partnering with the San Antonio chapter of Communities in Schools. They will collect supplies to build, and donate hygiene kits for students in the 12 San Antonio-area school districts they serve.