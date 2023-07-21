Most Instagrammable places in Houston

The downtown skyline and surrounding metropolitan area of Houston, Texas shot from an altitude of about 1500 feet during a helicopter photo flight.

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for ways to spice up your Instagram, Houston’s diverse culture and architecture. From scenic parks to art installations, these locations have the best attractions to get you those picture-perfect shots.

Wonder Bar (21+)

For those who are 21+, this playful and quirky bar offers many fun art installations that change seasonally. It’s a great place to grab drinks and take some cute photos with friends.

Evelyn’s Park Conservancy

Located just off Bellaire Blvd., Evelyn’s Park Conservancy is the perfect place for family photoshoots and senior portraits. It’s hidden gem- the Alice in Wonderland inspired sculpture “Move One Place On”. The bronze sculptures can add a magical taste to your pictures. If you start to get hungry in the middle of your photo session, Betsy’s Café is located just on the outskirts of the park.

Sugar Land Town Square

Great dining and shops aren’t the only thing Sugar Land Town Square has to offer. Take pictures at the spacious plaza and with the many bronze statues. You can even take a picture with the iconic “Selfie” statue.

The Black Labrador

Though this bar closed its doors in December of 2019, the building remains to be one of Houston’s most photogenic scenes. It’s now owned by the University of St. Thomas and is a popular spot for students to lounge. The British-style architecture looks like you took a plane to the United Kingdom.

TFTI Interactive Photos

This interactive art museum is quickly becoming another one of Houston’s hotspots for photos. Found inside the Galleria, the different themed rooms offer plenty of photo opportunities for everyone. Participants must purchase tickets online and make reservations.

Buffalo Bayou Park

The 160-acre land is a popular destination for Houstonians with many photo opportunities. Spots like the Cistern and the Worth Foundation Grove reside within the parks and there’s always more to explore.

Sabine Street Bridge

Located within Eleanor Tinsley Park, the Sabine Street Bridge is considered one of the best places to view Houston’s skyline.

Address: Can be found next to Lee and Joe Jamail Skatepark at 103 Sabine St, Houston, TX 77007

Waterwall Park

It’s one of Houston’s most iconic landmarks, and it’s obvious that it’ll be on this list. The 64-foot waterwall is the perfect spot for those special moments.

Axelrad

Not only is this a trendy spot for drinks, but this beer garden’s neon tree will also add a vibrant light to your Instagram feed.

Roswell’s Saloon (21+)

This space-themed bar just opened in May and its neon lights will send you out of this world.

Houston Botanic Garden

This garden can give your Instagram feed a breath of fresh air with its colorful vegetation and art installations. Follow this link to purchase tickets. View their photography rules here.

POST Houston

What once was the Barbara Jordan Post Office is now the core place for food and recreation in Downtown Houston. Take a selfie with an amazing view of Downtown on the Skylawn, a five-acre rooftop garden and park.

Museum of Fine Arts Houston

Their newest immersive installation showcases thousands of hanging LED lights that will make your photos look like a dream. You can visit the installation now through 9/4.

Hermann Park Conservancy

In the heart of Houston, Hermann Park offers a variety of activities and plenty of Instagram-worthy pictures.

Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens

Part of the MFA of Houston, Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens is a quiet escape from the busy city. Its gorgeous gardens and 20th century home are full of art for everyone to enjoy. Click here to view their photography rules and visitor info.

Memorial Park Conservancy

If you’re looking to capture Houston’s natural wildlife, Memorial Park Conservancy has a lot to offer. View the park’s photography rules here.

Smither Park

This eclectic urban park is full of mosaic art that showcases the best of Houston’s self-taught artists.

Pecan Park in New Territory

Alex Puno poses on gazebo In Pecan Park West for Prom. Dated April 28th, 2023. (Kaitlin Catuiza)

Located in Sugar Land, this gazebo and bridge are perfect for prom groups and senior portraits.