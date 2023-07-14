Hallmark launches Christmas Cruise for devoted fans of their holiday movies

All aboard Hallmark movie fanatics! The Hallmark channel announced its first ever Christmas-themed cruise set to take sail next fall.

The Christmas cruise will begin its journey in Miami and travel to Nassau, Bahamas from Nov. 5-9, 2024.

According to a news release, guests will get the full Hallmark holiday experience which includes a tree lighting ceremony, wine tastings, and an exclusive premiere of Hallmark’s new movie “Countdown to Christmas”. Those aboard the Norwegian Gem will also get the chance to meet Hallmark stars.

“We hear time and time again that people want to immerse themselves in the world of Hallmark Channel Christmas movies and this venture is sure to bring our brand to life in a new, captivating way,” said Hallmark Media’s Vice President of Consumer Products, Natalie Vandergast in a news release. “We are delighted to count down to Christmas 2024 aboard an adventure that will allow our stars and enthusiastic fanbase alike to create everlasting memories together at sea.”

The cruise was created in partnership with Sixthman, a company that hosts festivals at resorts and at sea.

Presale is available now through July 19. General public sale starts on July 21.

