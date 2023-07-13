Happy 713 Day, Houston! From Astros to Rockets, celebrate the Bayou City with these 5 events

The downtown skyline and surrounding metropolitan area of Houston, Texas shot from an altitude of about 1500 feet during a helicopter photo flight.

HOUSTON – Happy 713 Day, Houston!

While July 13 is not Houston’s birthday, it’s Houston’s unofficial holiday that celebrates the Bayou City.

According to this website, 713 Day is named after the city’s oldest area code, which was established in 1947. It was one of the original 86 area codes established by AT&T and the Bell System serving southeast Texas.

It was Houston’s only area code until 1996 when area code 281 was added after the city kept growing in size. Much later, area codes 832 and eventually, 346 were added.

So, how is Houston celebrating this special day? Read below to see what’s in store:

Houston Astros 713 merch

The Houston Astros unveiled several limited-edition hats to celebrate 713 Day.

The hats, which come in four different colors, feature a special “A” logo and a star in the middle symbolizing the Astros. The colors are nods to color schemes of Houston sports teams of the past.

The team partnered up with Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale to offer a “very limited-edition” dollar-sign cap. The hat will be sold inside a special case for $281 and be limited to 281 units and come with a special pin.

Fans can only purchase the limited-edition hats at the Astros Center Field Team Store beginning at 7:13 a.m. until 7:13 p.m.

Fans who visit the team store will also have photo opportunities with both the 2017 and 2022 World Series trophies, the Astros Shooting Stars, and “Mattress Mack” himself.

Houston Rockets “A Day of Basketball”

The Houston Rockets want you to “swap work for hoops,” and they want to help you get there.

During 713 Day, fans can show their boss or supervisor an “excuse note” drafted by the Rockets’ mascot Clutch the Bear and Mayor Sylvester Turner to “excuse them to play basketball in honor of 713 Day.”

Those who share their “excuse note” on social media will receive a $7.13 voucher for a game ticket during the 2023-2024 season.

“Operation Hydration Houston”

Two popular Houston radio stations and H-E-B have partnered with Star of Hope to celebrate 713 Day in a big way.

93.7 The Q and 107.5 The Eagle will broadcast live from the H-E-B on Grand Parkway to collect water for the homeless.

“One of our strengths at CMG Houston is the ability to be ‘live and local’. This pillar allows us to support our community and important causes like Operation Hydration,” said Stephanie Callihan, V.P. General Manager.

Fans can stop by and donate between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

713 Day Market at 8th Wonder Brewery

Celebrate 713 Day in style at 8th Wonder Brewery! From 4-10 p.m, enjoy food trucks, merch vendors, live DJs, and several giveaways. Admission is FREE.

Meet Lil Keke and Paul Wall at Clutch City Cluckers

Fans will be able to meet TWO of our local rappers Lil Keke and Paul Wall at Clutch City Cluckers in Katy (1005 Katy Fort Bend Rd, Katy) from 5-8 p.m.

