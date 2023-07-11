95º

LIVE

Features

Houston gamers, level up this weekend at Houston Gaming Expo

Family-friendly event features several interest tracks that appeal to competitive, experienced, and even newbie gamers

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Things To Do, Gaming, Video Games
PC Gaming, Minecraft (Alexander Kovalev/Pexels)

HOUSTON – Calling all Houston gamers! Get your game face on this weekend at the Houston Gaming Expo coming to the George R. Brown Convention Center.

The family-friendly event features several interest tracks that appeal to competitive, experienced, and even newbie gamers.

Special guests coming to Houston Gaming Expo include Esports stars Justin Wong, Kizzie Kay, and Victor Woodley. Other guests include voice actors Bradley W. Smith and Bonnie Gordon.

Gaming tournaments will also take place at the event, however, those who are interested must sign up in advance. A prize pool of $1,000 is up for grabs per tournament.

Weekend passes are $55 plus fees, and single-day passes are $29 plus fees. Passes for children 8-12 years old are $10 per day while those seven and younger can enter for free.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email