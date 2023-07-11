Houston gamers, level up this weekend at Houston Gaming Expo

HOUSTON – Calling all Houston gamers! Get your game face on this weekend at the Houston Gaming Expo coming to the George R. Brown Convention Center.

The family-friendly event features several interest tracks that appeal to competitive, experienced, and even newbie gamers.

Special guests coming to Houston Gaming Expo include Esports stars Justin Wong, Kizzie Kay, and Victor Woodley. Other guests include voice actors Bradley W. Smith and Bonnie Gordon.

Gaming tournaments will also take place at the event, however, those who are interested must sign up in advance. A prize pool of $1,000 is up for grabs per tournament.

Weekend passes are $55 plus fees, and single-day passes are $29 plus fees. Passes for children 8-12 years old are $10 per day while those seven and younger can enter for free.

For more information, click here.