PHOTOS: Gorgeous rainbow dazzles Galveston

After a stormy day, a beautiful burst of color. A gorgeous rainbow was captured on camera Thursday in the Houston area.

Did you capture stunning snaps of the sky yesterday evening? We want to see your video and pictures. Be sure to share what you saw via Click2Pins. We could feature your photos and videos on-air and online.

Lisa G Beautiful sunset and a double full rainbow over Jamaica Beach tonight after today’s rain! 14 hours ago 0 Houston

Pam Galveston,Tx Huge Rainbow, was too big to get in one photo. Way too big to get the whole rainbow in one picture. Sorry! 14 hours ago 0 Houston

How to share to Click2Pins:

Not sure how? There are four ways to make it easy📸🤳:

1. Go to Click2Pins.com to share them! It’s easy -- log in or create an account. Go to the upload a pin button, find your photo on your phone and tell us about it. Choose your category under a channel, then click upload and you’re done!

2. Go to the Click2Houston app and click on the top left menu. In the dropdown tap Click2Pins. Log in or create an account. Go to the upload a pin button, find your photo on your phone and tell us about it. Choose a category and channel that fit best, then click upload pin.

3. Go to the KPRC 2+, click on the menu at the top left of the screen to find Click2Pins or scroll down to the Click2Pins box. Go to the upload a pin button, find your photo on your phone and tell us about it. Choose a category and channel that fit your pic best, then click upload pin.

4. Go to the KPRC 2 weather app and click on the camera icon at the bottom of the screen. Log in or create an account. Go to the upload a pin button, find your photo on your phone and tell us about it. Choose a category and channel that fit best, then click upload pin.