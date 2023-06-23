Highly-anticipated Disney immersive experience a no-go for Houston

HOUSTON – Organizers have pulled the plug on an immersive Disney movie experience once slated for Houston.

On its website, Lighthouse Immersive wiped Houston from its online presence and appears to have taken down a statement previously shared and reported by other outlets. The experience -- which would have placed visitors into a Disney world of projected images and sounds -- was set to open on July 1, at Lighthouse ArtSpace in the Heights.

Nick Harkin, national publicist for Lighthouse Immersive, told KPRC 2 via a statement on Friday: “I can confirm that Lighthouse Immersive has decided not to bring its production of ‘Immersive Disney Animation’ to Houston. At this point we are in communication with our guests and issuing refunds, as taking care of our guests is our main priority.”

The event, which was slated to open on promised “86,500 frames of video, 220,000 cubic feet projections and 105,000,000 pixels.”

The ticket page now reads, “Apologies. There are no upcoming performances available.”

CultureMap Houston noted the organizers behind this event are the same ones who fueled the popular exhibits The Original Immersive Van Gogh, Immersive Frida Kahlo and Immersive Monet & The Impressionists.

