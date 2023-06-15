Have any dad jokes or Father’s Day photos? Share them now!

So, have you ever heard of this one?

“Why do fathers take an extra pair of socks when they go golfing? In case they get a hole in one!”

Or, how about this.

“Why didn’t Han Solo enjoy his steak dinner? It was Chewie.”

Those are examples of a couple of corny dad jokes that might be told more than ever this weekend, given it’s Father’s Day and, well, dads should get to do whatever they want.

After all, dads are egg-celent and always crack us up!