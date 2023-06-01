79º

PHOTOS: KPRC 2′s Justin Stapleton goes live on ‘TODAY’ as part of ‘Graduation Nation’

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

KPRC 2's Justin Stapleton on 'TODAY' (KPRC)

HOUSTON – If you watched Wednesday’s edition of NBC’s “TODAY” show, you may have seen KPRC 2′s Justin Stapleton on the airwaves!

Stapleton was live at Travis High School in Sugar Land and spoke with Hota Kotb, Al Roker and the rest of the “TODAY” show hosts, as part of their “Graduation Nation” series.

Christine Whitebeck, Fort Bend Independent School District superintendent, also appeared on the show along with her graduating seniors.

Students from Travis High School walked across the stage for their graduation ceremony at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

