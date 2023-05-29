PHOTOS: All the cosplayers at Comicpalooza 2023😍

From left: Kratos of "God of War" Right: 'Golden Girls'

HOUSTON – ...And that’s a wrap for Comicpalooza 2023!

Thousands of pop culture fans flocked to the George R. Brown Convention Center for Houston’s annual pop culture and comic convention over the weekend. Headliners included “Star Trek” icon William Shatner and “Vampire Diaries” star Ian Somerhalder.

Many attendees came in cosplay, or costumes of their favorite characters, and this year’s cosplayers did not disappoint!

Check out the photos below of some cosplayers we encountered:

All the Comicpalooza Cosplayers! (Ana Gonzalez/KPRC 2)

Did you go to Comicpalooza? Share your photos on Click2Pins.com in the Local Attractions category.