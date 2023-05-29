PHOTOS: All the cosplayers at Comicpalooza 2023😍

Thousands of pop culture fans flocked to the George R. Brown Convention Center for Houston’s annual pop culture and comic convention over the weekend. Headliners included “Star Trek” icon William Shatner and “Vampire Diaries” star Ian Somerhalder.
Many attendees came in cosplay, or costumes of their favorite characters, and this year’s cosplayers did not disappoint!
Check out the photos below of some cosplayers we encountered:
Did you go to Comicpalooza? Share your photos on Click2Pins.com in the Local Attractions category.
A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.