Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation celebrates 10 years of helping Houstonians learn to read

HOUSTON – Nearly 1 in 3 adults in Harris County is considered functionally illiterate. It’s a problem which former First Lady Barbara Bush worked to overcome during her life believing, “if you help a person to read, their opportunities in life will be endless.” Today, her mission continues through the work of her foundation the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation. The Foundation just celebrated its 10-year anniversary by hosting its annual gala “A Celebration of Reading”.

Watch to find out why literacy was so important to Mrs. Bush and hear from some of the people closest to her throughout her life including her son Neil Bush and her pastor The Rev. Dr. Russell J. Levenson Jr. of St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and nationally best-selling authors Nelson DeMille, Tess Gerritsen, Tom Papa and Isabel Wilkerson also weigh in on the importance of literacy in their own lives and communities. You can learn more and help support the Foundation’s mission at barbarabushhouston.org