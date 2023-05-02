Things to do in the Houston area: 8 ideas to get your weekend planning started

From historical home tours to an oh so Houston community quinceañera, these are a few of our favorite things to do in the Houston area this weekend.

🍿 Ballpark screening of “The Force Awakens”

Center Field Cinema will present the first film in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy, “The Force Awakens,” at Constellation Field on May 4 in celebration of Star Wars Day. Select concessions and ballpark snacks will be available for purchase. Admission is free, but a ticket voucher is required for entry.

📅 Thursday

📍 Constellation Field, 1 Stadium Drive, Sugar Land, TX 77498

💻 milb.com/sugar-land/events/cinema

🩰 Houston Ballet presents George Balanchine’s “Jewels”

Inspired by Claude Arpels’ jewelry, the ballet takes a multi-faceted look at romantic, classical and neo-classical styles. Each act has a distinct style that matches with scores by three of ballet’s most renowned composers, Gabriel Fauré, Igor Stravinsky and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. “Emeralds” features dancers in clouds of tulle floating on stage, evoking France, the birthplace of Romantic dance and French style. “Rubies” reflects the carefree spontaneity of American culture, with choreography that dazzles the audience with jazzy movement and the joy of dance. “Diamonds” evokes the grandeur and precision of the Imperial Ballet of St. Petersburg with classical elegance, honoring the work and legacy of famed choreographer Marius Petipa.

📅 Friday

📍 The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77380

💻 houstonballet.org/seasontickets/on-the-move/outdoor-performances/

🏡 49th annual Galveston Historic Homes Tour

Once a year in Galveston, privacy goes out the window as the owners of historic homes open their doors to visitors as part of an island-wide event.

The Galveston Historical Foundation is holding its 49th annual Galveston Historic Homes Tour on May 6, 7, 13 and 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets are $50 for non-members and are available online at www.galvestonhistory.org. Members of Galveston Historical Foundation can purchase specially priced $40 tickets.

📅 Saturday – Sunday

💻 www.galvestonhistory.org/events/galveston-historic-homes-tour

📍Various locations

🎶 Houston Symphony presents “Broadway Hits Go to Hollywood”

From “Singin’ in the Rain” to “La La Land,” Hollywood has a flair for movie musicals, and Houston Symphony is saluting some of the very best. Hear iconic songs from “My Fair Lady,” “The Music Man,” “West Side Story,” “Man of La Mancha,” “Les Misérables,” “The Wiz,” “Cabaret,” “Funny Girl,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Sweeney Todd,” and more, sung by Broadway stars Nikki Renée Daniels and Hugh Panaro.

The program will include “I Dreamed a Dream,” “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Music of the Night,” “Don’t Rain on my Parade,” “The Impossible Dream,” and more.

📅 Friday – Sunday

💻 houstonsymphony.org/tickets/concerts/broadway-goes-to-hollywood/

📍Jones Hall, 3910 Yoakum Boulevard, Houston, TX 77006

🥪 Holocaust Museum Houston presents “’I’ll Have What She’s Having’: The Jewish Deli”

Holocaust Museum Houston will unveil a new exhibition Friday.

“‘I’ll Have What She’s Having’: The Jewish Deli” explores how American Jews imported traditions and adapted culture through the experience of food. The exhibition shows how the Jewish deli created a new, quintessentially American cuisine by combining Central and Eastern European dishes with ingredients available in the United States, and traces the larger arc of the Jewish experience in the U.S. during the twentieth century. Neon signs, menus, advertisements, fixtures, historical footage, film and television clips and artifacts illuminate how delicatessens evolved from specialty stores catering to immigrant populations into the beloved national institutions they are today.

“‘I’ll Have What She’s Having’: The Jewish Deli” is on view at Holocaust Museum Houston May 5 through Aug. 13.

📅 Friday

💻 hmh.org/exhibitions/ill-have-what-shes-having-the-jewish-deli-2023-05-05/

📍Holocaust Museum Houston, 5401 Caroline Street, Houston, TX 77004

🏰 Houston Symphony presents “Fairy Tales For Kids!”

From a dazzling “Firebird” and Tchaikovsky’s “Sleeping Beauty” to musical selections from Disney movies, let your child’s imagination run wild at this enchanting concert inspired by classic fairy tales, folk stories, and more. Young princesses and princes are encouraged to wear their favorite fairy-tale-inspired attire.

📅 Saturday

💻 houstonsymphony.org/tickets/concerts/broadway-goes-to-hollywood/

📍713 Music Hall, 401 Franklin Street Suite 1600, Houston, TX 77201

🎤 Yeah Yeah Yeahs in concert

Indie rock band Yeah Yeah Yeahs will come to Houston in support of their 2022 album, “Cool It Down”.

📅 Sunday

💻 houstonsymphony.org/tickets/concerts/broadway-goes-to-hollywood/

📍713 Music Hall, 401 Franklin Street Suite 1600, Houston, TX 77201

🎂 Downtown Houston’s Discovery Green celebrating 15th anniversary with quinceañera

Discovery Green will celebrate its fifteenth anniversary at a quinceañera extravaganza on May 7.

Held from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., the event will feature family-friendly activities, cultural performances and an art installation. Festivities include a mariachi band, a dog costume contest, a stilt walker, living statues, ice carvings, a free yoga class, and numerous photo opportunities.

📅 Sunday

💻discoverygreen.com/quince

📍Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney Street, Houston, TX 77010

