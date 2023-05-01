Owen Conflenti’s 12 finest TikTok videos

HOUSTON – KPRC 2′s Owen Conflenti is the king of TikTok at KPRC 2. He embraced the social media platform in its early days and has gone viral more than a time or two as he has unleashed his quirky, fun side in the mornings.

We at KPRC 2 know when Owen is doing something in the kitchen, it’s likely not warming up his food, it’s something going up soon on TikTok.

So come with us as we visit 12 of his and our favorite TikToks (many made right here in the KPRC 2 kitchen), hand-picked by Owen - and one by us. Be sure to let us know your favorite in the comments.

“I Want to Break Free” - 4.1 million views

“Riding a Chair Behind Britta” - 1.6 million views

“Who R U?” - 20.7 million views. Conflenti noted - “First one to blow up.”

“Young Man Slap Myself” - 13.6 million views

“Hail!” - 7.1 million views

“Introducing the New Telsa Truck” - 2.6 million views

“Slicing the Apple” - 14.7 million views

“Bringing Back an Old Sound” - 2.4 million views

“Me Wanted” - 2.2 million views

“Sneeze Transition” - 1.8 million views

“Ryan Reynolds Crush” - 2.9 million views

Our new favorite - “Wes Anderson Movie - Wes Anderson ‘Breaking News’ with Owen and Sofia’”