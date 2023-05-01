83º

Features

Owen Conflenti’s 12 finest TikTok videos

These are the ones he loves, have gone viral

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Tags: Owen Conflenti, TikTok, KPRC 2
A Canva graphic with a KPRC 2 image of Owen Conflenti. (KPRC 2/Cavn, KPRC 2/Canva)

HOUSTON – KPRC 2′s Owen Conflenti is the king of TikTok at KPRC 2. He embraced the social media platform in its early days and has gone viral more than a time or two as he has unleashed his quirky, fun side in the mornings.

We at KPRC 2 know when Owen is doing something in the kitchen, it’s likely not warming up his food, it’s something going up soon on TikTok.

So come with us as we visit 12 of his and our favorite TikToks (many made right here in the KPRC 2 kitchen), hand-picked by Owen - and one by us. Be sure to let us know your favorite in the comments.

“I Want to Break Free” - 4.1 million views

@conflenti

Reposting this cuz that’s the #trend (4m views is big for a local TV guy) #viral #foryou

♬ original sound - Owen Conflenti

“Riding a Chair Behind Britta” - 1.6 million views

@conflenti

These shenanigans have been outlawed. 📺🤦🏻♂️#television #news #houston #studio #foryou

♬ original sound - em

“Who R U?” - 20.7 million views. Conflenti noted - “First one to blow up.”

@conflenti

Who R U? 📺 #foryou #whoru #television

♬ Who R U - Jufu

“Young Man Slap Myself” - 13.6 million views

@conflenti

I’ve wanted to do this for a while sorry I’m late. 📺 #slapchallenge #foryou

♬ original sound - Owen Conflenti

“Hail!” - 7.1 million views

@conflenti

When the man in the 📺 says #hey #foryou produced by @buddyc0nflenti

♬ Come and Get Your Love - Redbone

“Introducing the New Telsa Truck” - 2.6 million views

@conflenti

Me at the new Tesla release party. 😳 #foryou #news #tesla #oops #blooper

♬ original sound - Owen Conflenti

“Slicing the Apple” - 14.7 million views

@conflenti

Fast. 🍎 #foryou #anime #meme #fruitninja #news #television

♬ Mission impossible - The Spelding's Jazz Orchestra

“Bringing Back an Old Sound” - 2.4 million views

@conflenti

Finally fixed the sign in the lobby! 📺 #foryou #olympics #tokyo2020 #slap #ymca

♬ original sound - Luca

“Me Wanted” - 2.2 million views

@conflenti

It wasn’t me. I swear. 😳🤣 #breakingnews #suspect #wanted

♬ original sound - Owen Conflenti

“Sneeze Transition” - 1.8 million views

@conflenti

Up at 2am. Showtime at 4:30am. 📺

♬ "Vacation" by Dirty Heads - .

“Ryan Reynolds Crush” - 2.9 million views

@conflenti

They’re not wrong. 😳🤣 @TODAY Show @vancityreynolds

♬ original sound - Owen Conflenti

Our new favorite - “Wes Anderson Movie - Wes Anderson ‘Breaking News’ with Owen and Sofia’”

@conflenti

🎥 #wesanderson

♬ Obituary - Alexandre Desplat

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

