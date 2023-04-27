75º

A unicycle, fake blood and 48 other items people left behind in their Uber

Also listed: A toy poodle, pet turtles, an ankle monitor, and a fire sword- whatever that is.

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Uber released its annual Lost & Found Index Thursday. It’s culled from data gathered when riders report lost items through the app – and it did not disappoint.

The list of items most often forgotten are: clothing, phones, wallets, headphones, jewelry, keys, books, laptops, watches, backpacks, and purses. No surprises there.

Things get vastly stranger on the report’s list of the most “unique” items left behind. A toy poodle. Pet turtles. An ankle monitor. Fake blood. A unicycle. Hamsters. Six cheesecakes. Gold antlers. A foley catheter insertion tray kit. And a fire sword – whatever that is.

Check out the full list below:

  1. Danny DeVito Christmas ornament
  2. MY DOG IS IN THE CAR!!! A toy poodle.
  3. Blue cap that says ‘i love the smell of jet fuel in the morning’
  4. Fog machine
  5. Some bowling rags
  6. Ankle monitor
  7. My unicycle
  8. 16 oz of fake blood
  9. A printer and remote-controlled vibrator
  10. A pin with Jesus holding slice of pizza
  11. Small camping stove and my funeral pamphlets
  12. Stainless steel gua sha tool
  13. Cat collar that says ‘Maui’ on it
  14. My calculator and my tacos
  15. Small stone carved whales
  16. Sentimental green pen
  17. Statue of Liberty green foam crown
  18. A lightsaber
  19. Tamagotchi, light blue, egg shaped. And nuts.
  20. My hamsters are in her car
  21. Hermes scarves
  22. 1/2 a gallon of Fireball
  23. Mannequin wig head
  24. 6 cheesecakes
  25. My happy sauce
  26. Britney spears fantasy perfume
  27. ‘Taming of the Shrew’ by Shakespeare
  28. 2 fingernails
  29. A fire sword.
  30. A small, felt, stuffed animal that I made
  31. Two painted rat traps
  32. Tattoo ink and gold antlers
  33. A power of attorney document issued by Turkish consulate
  34. 2 Pet Turtles
  35. Packets and bundles of fake hair
  36. I lost my girlfriend
  37. Bidet
  38. lotion and chicken wings
  39. I left a slab of bluefin tuna for sushi on the floorboard of the back seat.
  40. One Gucci loafer
  41. Rash cream
  42. An important pregnancy test
  43. Self-respect, mostly.
  44. A feather
  45. Foley catheter insertion tray kit
  46. Slushy machine
  47. Paintings of my wife
  48. Weight loss surgery guide
  49. Horns and a viking helmet
  50. My friends fake tooth

Also listed in the report are the country’s 10 most forgetful places. Two Texas cities make an appearance: San Antonio (No. 2) and Houston (No. 4).

Peruse the full list below.

  1. Jacksonville, FL
  2. San Antonio, TX
  3. Palm Springs, CA
  4. Houston, TX
  5. Salt Lake City, UT
  6. Miami, FL
  7. Atlanta, GA
  8. Indianapolis, IN
  9. Kansas City, KC
  10. St. Louis, MO

