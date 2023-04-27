A unicycle, fake blood and 48 other items people left behind in their Uber

Uber released its annual Lost & Found Index Thursday. It’s culled from data gathered when riders report lost items through the app – and it did not disappoint.
The list of items most often forgotten are: clothing, phones, wallets, headphones, jewelry, keys, books, laptops, watches, backpacks, and purses. No surprises there.
Things get vastly stranger on the report’s list of the most “unique” items left behind. A toy poodle. Pet turtles. An ankle monitor. Fake blood. A unicycle. Hamsters. Six cheesecakes. Gold antlers. A foley catheter insertion tray kit. And a fire sword – whatever that is.
Check out the full list below:
- Danny DeVito Christmas ornament
- MY DOG IS IN THE CAR!!! A toy poodle.
- Blue cap that says ‘i love the smell of jet fuel in the morning’
- Fog machine
- Some bowling rags
- Ankle monitor
- My unicycle
- 16 oz of fake blood
- A printer and remote-controlled vibrator
- A pin with Jesus holding slice of pizza
- Small camping stove and my funeral pamphlets
- Stainless steel gua sha tool
- Cat collar that says ‘Maui’ on it
- My calculator and my tacos
- Small stone carved whales
- Sentimental green pen
- Statue of Liberty green foam crown
- A lightsaber
- Tamagotchi, light blue, egg shaped. And nuts.
- My hamsters are in her car
- Hermes scarves
- 1/2 a gallon of Fireball
- Mannequin wig head
- 6 cheesecakes
- My happy sauce
- Britney spears fantasy perfume
- ‘Taming of the Shrew’ by Shakespeare
- 2 fingernails
- A fire sword.
- A small, felt, stuffed animal that I made
- Two painted rat traps
- Tattoo ink and gold antlers
- A power of attorney document issued by Turkish consulate
- 2 Pet Turtles
- Packets and bundles of fake hair
- I lost my girlfriend
- Bidet
- lotion and chicken wings
- I left a slab of bluefin tuna for sushi on the floorboard of the back seat.
- One Gucci loafer
- Rash cream
- An important pregnancy test
- Self-respect, mostly.
- A feather
- Foley catheter insertion tray kit
- Slushy machine
- Paintings of my wife
- Weight loss surgery guide
- Horns and a viking helmet
- My friends fake tooth
Also listed in the report are the country’s 10 most forgetful places. Two Texas cities make an appearance: San Antonio (No. 2) and Houston (No. 4).
Peruse the full list below.
- Jacksonville, FL
- San Antonio, TX
- Palm Springs, CA
- Houston, TX
- Salt Lake City, UT
- Miami, FL
- Atlanta, GA
- Indianapolis, IN
- Kansas City, KC
- St. Louis, MO