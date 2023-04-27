A unicycle, fake blood and 48 other items people left behind in their Uber

(Nam Y. Huh, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Uber released its annual Lost & Found Index Thursday. It’s culled from data gathered when riders report lost items through the app – and it did not disappoint.

The list of items most often forgotten are: clothing, phones, wallets, headphones, jewelry, keys, books, laptops, watches, backpacks, and purses. No surprises there.

Things get vastly stranger on the report’s list of the most “unique” items left behind. A toy poodle. Pet turtles. An ankle monitor. Fake blood. A unicycle. Hamsters. Six cheesecakes. Gold antlers. A foley catheter insertion tray kit. And a fire sword – whatever that is.

Check out the full list below:

Danny DeVito Christmas ornament MY DOG IS IN THE CAR!!! A toy poodle. Blue cap that says ‘i love the smell of jet fuel in the morning’ Fog machine Some bowling rags Ankle monitor My unicycle 16 oz of fake blood A printer and remote-controlled vibrator A pin with Jesus holding slice of pizza Small camping stove and my funeral pamphlets Stainless steel gua sha tool Cat collar that says ‘Maui’ on it My calculator and my tacos Small stone carved whales Sentimental green pen Statue of Liberty green foam crown A lightsaber Tamagotchi, light blue, egg shaped. And nuts. My hamsters are in her car Hermes scarves 1/2 a gallon of Fireball Mannequin wig head 6 cheesecakes My happy sauce Britney spears fantasy perfume ‘Taming of the Shrew’ by Shakespeare 2 fingernails A fire sword. A small, felt, stuffed animal that I made Two painted rat traps Tattoo ink and gold antlers A power of attorney document issued by Turkish consulate 2 Pet Turtles Packets and bundles of fake hair I lost my girlfriend Bidet lotion and chicken wings I left a slab of bluefin tuna for sushi on the floorboard of the back seat. One Gucci loafer Rash cream An important pregnancy test Self-respect, mostly. A feather Foley catheter insertion tray kit Slushy machine Paintings of my wife Weight loss surgery guide Horns and a viking helmet My friends fake tooth

Also listed in the report are the country’s 10 most forgetful places. Two Texas cities make an appearance: San Antonio (No. 2) and Houston (No. 4).

Peruse the full list below.