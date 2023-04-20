77º

LIVE

Features

H-E-B to give out 250,000 free reusable tote bags on Earth Day

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: H-E-B, Earth Day, Things To Do
H-E-B to give away 250,000 bags on Earth Day (H-E-B)

HOUSTON – H-E-B will celebrate Earth Day this year with the return of its annual reusable bag giveaway.

Starting Saturday at 10 a.m., customers who visit any H-E-B brand store (H-E-B, Joe V’s Smart Shop, and Mi Tienda) can get their complimentary bag while supplies last. There will be 250,000 bags given away at all H-E-B brand locations.

RELATED: Earth Day 2023: 23 inspiring ways to celebrate in Houston

A news release states this year’s design features the company’s ‘Our Texas, Our Future’ commitment to increase awareness and education around sustainability efforts in the Lone Star State.

According to the company, H-E-B gave out over three million bags in celebration of Earth Day.

Customers who wish to purchase additional reusable bags can do so for an extra $1.50 per bag.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email