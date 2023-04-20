H-E-B to give out 250,000 free reusable tote bags on Earth Day

H-E-B to give away 250,000 bags on Earth Day

HOUSTON – H-E-B will celebrate Earth Day this year with the return of its annual reusable bag giveaway.

Starting Saturday at 10 a.m., customers who visit any H-E-B brand store (H-E-B, Joe V’s Smart Shop, and Mi Tienda) can get their complimentary bag while supplies last. There will be 250,000 bags given away at all H-E-B brand locations.

A news release states this year’s design features the company’s ‘Our Texas, Our Future’ commitment to increase awareness and education around sustainability efforts in the Lone Star State.

According to the company, H-E-B gave out over three million bags in celebration of Earth Day.

Customers who wish to purchase additional reusable bags can do so for an extra $1.50 per bag.