Click2Pins: KPRC 2′s Anthony Yanez explains how to easily share videos, photos

HOUSTON – Not sure how to share your videos and photos with Click2Pins? KPRC 2′s Anthony Yanez explains one way in the video player above via our 2 Weather app.

However, there are plenty of other ways to share via our apps and website. Check out all the ways below.

Here’s how to submit. There are four ways to make it easy📸🤳:

1. Go to Click2Pins.com to share them! It’s easy -- log in or create an account. Go to the upload a pin button, find your photo on your phone and tell us about it. Choose your category under a channel, then click upload and you’re done!

2. Go to the Click2Houston app and click on the top left menu. In the dropdown tap Click2Pins. Log in or create an account. Go to the upload a pin button, find your photo on your phone and tell us about it. Choose a category and channel that fit best, then click upload pin.

3. Go to the KPRC 2+ app, click on the menu at the top left of the screen to find Click2Pins or scroll down to the Click2Pins box. Go to the upload a pin button, find your photo on your phone and tell us about it. Choose a category and channel that fit your pic best, then click upload pin.

4. Go to the KPRC 2 weather app and click on the camera icon at the bottom of the screen. Log in or create an account. Go to the upload a pin button, find your photo on your phone and tell us about it. Choose a category and channel that fit best, then click upload pin.

We feature many Click2Pins-submitted videos and photos on-air and online. Thanks for sharing. We look forward to featuring you soon!