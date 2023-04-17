Health-conscious Austin restaurant dishing out healthy fare in Montrose

HOUSTON – A popular Austin restaurant will soon open an outpost in Houston.

Picnik will debut its new location in Montrose Collective at 888 Westheimer Road on April 24.

The health-conscious concept caters to specialty diets and serves a sugar-free, gluten-free, and peanut-free menu.

“Picnik believes in serving healthy food that maintains the same decadence and experience of indulgent dining,” a release reads.

Owner Naomi Seifter launched the healthful eating brand from a shipping container on South Lamar Boulevard in Austin in 2013. The brand now boasts two brick-and-mortar locations.

Menu offerings include the Bacon Jam Burger (grass-fed beef patty, organic raw cheddar, housemade bacon jam, mustard, pickles on a scratch sesame bun), the Spring Hash (corn, asparagus, kale, sweet potato, scratch made grass-fed beef and heritage pork sausage), and the Picnik Benedict (bacon, organic cream cheese and Vital Farms eggs on top of a scratch biscuit and topped with hollandaise).

Signature cocktails on the drink menu include the Pitaya Margarita (tequila, dragon fruit, raw honey, and lime) and the Southern Charm (bourbon, citrus, banana and spice). Also on offer are sustainable wines, gluten-free beer, zero-proofs, local cider, and hard kombucha.

“At Picnik we strive to make sure our menu is approachable and delicious. We want our guests to feel at home whether they are out with friends, family or having a work meeting,” Picnik CEO Dan Mesches said in a statement. “Even if you don’t live in the neighborhood we want you to feel like this is your place to eat, drink and relax.”

