Brie Larson, Kit Harrington among several stars coming to San Antonio’s Superhero Comic-Con

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Planning a trip to San Antonio this summer? You’ll want to bring your favorite superhero cosplay with you.

The Thomas J. Henry Superhero Comic Con and Car Show will take place from July 7-9 at Freeman Expo Halls.

Convention promoters announced ‘Captain Marvel’ star Brie Larson, ‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harrington and ‘Spiderman: Into The Spider-Verse’ star Hailee Steinfeld are all set to appear at the show.

Comedian Adam Carolla will also appear as a celebrity guest and will host a separate comedy show “Adam Carolla is Not Apologizing” at the Freedmen Coliseum on July 8. Tickets are on sale.

Other guests include ‘Star Wars The Mandalorian’ star Ming-Na Wen, former basketball star Tony Parker, and ‘Supernatural’ star Felicia Day.

Tickets for the show start at $79 for adults, and children 14 and younger can get in for free with an adult admission purchase.

More information can be found here.