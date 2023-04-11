PHOTOS: Houston has the best pets on National Pet Day: Here’s how to share your pics

HOUSTON – It’s National Pet Day and Houston is showing up the whole U.S. with its lovely collection of pets. Here are just some of the cuddly friends shared with us via Click2Pins.com.

Want to share yours? Go to Click2Pins.com (or the Click2Houston app, KPRC 2+ app or the KPRC 2 Weather app - look in the drop down menus and, for the weather app, the bottom of the screen). Log in or create an account. Go to the Upload a Pin button, find your photo on your phone and tell us about it. Choose a category and channel that fit best and then click Upload Pin.

Here are some great shots already shared with us. 💖💖💖💖💖💖🐶🐶🐶🐶🐰🐰🐈🐈🐈🐈

Gscott Axel waiting for dad to go to work for pet day 1 hour ago 0 Houston

Chan_dra Oliver is ready for the nice weather! Happy National Pet Day! 1 hour ago 0 Houston

Joy This is my baby Sir. He’s a rescue and a very loving lil human. Thanks, Joy ebel 1 hour ago 0 Houston

Pins User Happy national pet day! Ruby Sue Tuesday loves the off road parks. 2 hours ago 0 Houston