Features

PHOTOS: Houston has the best pets on National Pet Day: Here’s how to share your pics

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Tags: National Pet Day, Houston
Gscott and Axel on Click2Pins. (Click2Pins, Click2Pins/Gscott)

HOUSTON – It’s National Pet Day and Houston is showing up the whole U.S. with its lovely collection of pets. Here are just some of the cuddly friends shared with us via Click2Pins.com.

Want to share yours? Go to Click2Pins.com (or the Click2Houston app, KPRC 2+ app or the KPRC 2 Weather app - look in the drop down menus and, for the weather app, the bottom of the screen). Log in or create an account. Go to the Upload a Pin button, find your photo on your phone and tell us about it. Choose a category and channel that fit best and then click Upload Pin.

Here are some great shots already shared with us. 💖💖💖💖💖💖🐶🐶🐶🐶🐰🐰🐈🐈🐈🐈

Terri

Cash and Sabi

0
Montgomery
KPRC 2 Caroline Brown

National Pat Day! Here’s Stormy!

0
Houston
Heather Bright
0
Houston
KPRC 2 Caroline Brown

National Pat Day! Here’s Stormy!

0
Houston
Merrilee Payne

Mercury & Easy Peasy getting ready for National Pet Day!

0
Huffman
Gscott

Axel waiting for dad to go to work for pet day

0
Houston
Chan_dra

Oliver is ready for the nice weather! Happy National Pet Day!

0
Houston
Bike4Life

Astro and Rae

0
Houston
Nikkic17

Jasper

0
Houston
Bobbibeatty

My sweet King Charles Cavalier, Teddy

0
Houston
Carina Rodriguez

Zeus loves playing in sand!

0
Houston
AMTP

Esme. Adopted 2022.

0
Houston
Joy

This is my baby Sir. He’s a rescue and a very loving lil human. Thanks, Joy ebel

0
Houston
Pins User

Happy national pet day! Ruby Sue Tuesday loves the off road parks.

0
Houston
Pins User

Happy national pet day! Lily Belle throwing some shade.

0
Houston
RltrRochelle

Happy National Pet day to Tupaws Shakur!

0
Houston
CassandraSP

Samson, helping select garden supplies at the Lowe's in Texas City

0
Houston
Calliegator

My baby Kylo

0
Houston
Jay Teee

Newly adopted Jersey Ghurl

0
Houston
spayne7796

Fan'cee my beautiful amstaff

0
Houston

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

