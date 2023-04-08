Galveston County Rodeo is back: What you need to know before you go

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – Missing the Houston Rodeo already? Galveston County will have its own Fair and Rodeo this month!

This year’s fun event will be held from Apr 14 – 22 at Jack Brooks Park, located near Hitchcock.

The annual seafood and barbecue cook-off will take place days before the Rodeo.

The rides aren’t the only thing stored for your little ones there will be special events like pageants for both girls and boys, student art shows, Hinze Pee-Wee Rodeo for ages 2-5, mutton bustin’, and more.

On Apr 18, the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo will be hosting Special Kid’s Day which is designed for those within the community with physical, emotional, or cognitive disabilities the opportunity to enjoy the rodeo from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Performance schedule:

Apr 13 -- Louis from American Idol season 21 contestant at 6 p.m. followed by Kin Faux following behind him at 7:00 pm.

Apr 14 -- Jon Stork at 8:30 p.m. followed by William Clark Green at 10:30 p.m.

Apr 15 -- Brandon McDermott Band at 8:30 p.m. and Josh Ward at 10:30 p.m.

Apr 16 -- Chente Barrera, Taconazo with Raulito Navaira at 3 p.m., with Marcos Orozco y Grupo Rebelde followed by David Lee Garza and Los Musicales.

For more information, including ticket information, click here.